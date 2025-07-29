Lord of the Lakes to premiere on JioTV to mark World Tiger Day

CHENNAI: Pcube Productions announced the release of its latest wildlife documentary, “Lord of the Lakes,” a cinematic tribute to the majestic tigers of Ranthambhore. The film will premiere exclusively live on JioTV this full week, aligning with the global celebration of World Tiger Day.

Directed by acclaimed wildlife filmmaker and Founder of Pcube Productions Pranay Patel, “Lord of the Lakes” offers an glimpse into the life of a male tiger who rules the lakes of Ranthambhore National Park. Shot over multiple seasons, the documentary blends personal storytelling and ecological insight to shed light on the beauty and vulnerability of India’s national animal.

The film features wildlife photography by Priyanka Agrawal, whose lens captures the strength and silent struggles of the tiger in his natural domain. “This film is not just about one tiger, it’s about preserving a legacy and sparking a conversation on conservation,” says Patel.