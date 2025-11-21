Kuttram Purindhavan trailer promises gripping thriller

CHENNAI: On Friday, the makers of the upcoming Tamil original web series, Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One, unveiled the trailer. The series will stream on Sony LIV from December 5.

The star cast includes Pasupathy, Vidaarth and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli. Without giving much about the series, the trailer promises a gripping thriller. It also depicts how the difference between guilt and innocence becomes unclear. With every buried truth threatening to surface, it reveals moral dilemmas and the weight of choices that cannot be undone.

Directed by Selvamani and produced by Happy Unicorn/Aqubulls, Kuttram Purindhavan is filled with twists, moral dilemmas, and raw emotions.