Kamal Haasan's Thug Life now streaming on OTT

CHENNAI: Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR as leads, is now available to watch on Netflix.

The film has been released in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, following controversy after Kamal Haasan made remarks about the Kannada language.

The story follows a gangster and his adopted son, who become rivals in their pursuit of power, and has received mixed responses from both audiences and critics.

In addition to Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, the film features an ensemble cast including Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, and Nasser in key roles.

The music was composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal International Films (RKFI), the action sequences have been choreographed by the stunt duo Anbariv.

