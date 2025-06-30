Kajol, Prithviraj and Ibrahim's 'Sarzameen' to premiere on OTT on July 25

NEW DELHI: "Sarzameen", starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 25, the makers announced on Monday.

Described as a powerful and emotionally charged thriller that delves into the quiet conflicts that rage behind the frontlines, the film is directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, according to a press release.

Set against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile Kashmir, "Sarzameen" features Prithviraj in the role of Vijay Menon, a decorated army officer known for his unshakeable sense of duty and personal sacrifice.

Kajol essays Meera, a strong mother and wife, fighting to hold the family together.

Ibrahim, who made his acting debut with Netflix's "Nadaaniyan", plays Harman, a young man caught between shadowed memories and unsettling truths.

Kayoze, who is marking his feature directorial debut with "Sarzameen", said the movie will always hold a special place in his heart. He previously directed "Ankahi" segment from Netflix's series "Ajeeb Daastaans", which released in 2021.

“'Sarzameen'... gave me the chance to tell a story that is both deeply intimate and profoundly intense," he said in a statement.

"Working with phenomenal artists like Prithviraj Sir, Kajol Ma'am, and Ibrahim each of whom brought such emotional depth and honesty to their performances has been nothing short of a privilege... The emotional battlefield in 'Sarzameen' is just as powerful and consuming as the one unfolding on the frontlines," he added.

Johar called “Sarzameen" a deeply emotional story about "duty, family, and the choices that define us".

"It's not just a thriller, it's a personal and powerful journey that speaks to the times we live in. With honesty and heart, it explores what it means to stay true to your values when everything around you is tested," he added.

"Sarzameen" is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla and Star Studios.