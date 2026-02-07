Jiiva's Pongal hit Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil to stream on Netflix from this date

Released in theatres on January 15 during the Pongal festival, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil managed to carve out a strong run at the box office, even as other festive releases such as Vaa Vaathiyaar and Parasakthi received mixed responses. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Jiiva-starrer earned an estimated Rs 29.34 crore (India net) within its first 21 days, against a reported budget of Rs 10 crore. The film has since continued its steady performance, with its total box-office collection now standing at around Rs 40 crore.

Directed by Nitish Sahadev, best known for the Malayalam hit Falimy, the film marks his Tamil directorial debut. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil features Jiiva in the role of Jeevarathinam, a village panchayat member whose routine visit to attend a wedding spirals into an escalating family conflict driven by power struggles and long-standing resentments.