It's funny, irreverent but not frivolous: Twinkle Khanna-Kajol on new chat show

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, friends in real life, are turning hosts for "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle" and they hope their fun dynamic resonates with the viewers as they invite celebrity guests like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Alia Bhatt and others for fun-filled conversations.

The Prime Video Original, produced by Banijay Asia, premieres on September 25 in India and across 240+ territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

"We try to go a little bit deeper than other chat shows. I think that is our USP. We have fun. It's irreverent, but it's also not frivolous at all. It's got some gravitas," Twinkle said at the trailer launch of the show on Monday.

Kajol, who is making her debut as a chat show host, said, "There's a lot of laughter and fun, but I think what's nice about it is also the fact that our guests have also spoken about their views and their viewpoints in the nicest possible way, in the nicest possible setting, with the coolest questions, just to give us enough."

The chat show trailer also shared snippets from the two hosts' conversation with guests like Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Asked who was the most fun to host among them all, Kajol initially named Salman and Aamir but quickly amended and named Govinda as her favourite guest.

"I think our most favorite two guests on the show would have to be Salman and Aamir. No, actually, to be very honest, my favorite guest on the show was Govinda. I have to say that he was so super entertaining. Not to say that everybody was not nice but Govinda is Govinda. He's an icon," she said.

Twinkle said she and Kajol share a bond that goes beyond friendship.

"I tease her and I call her 'behen' (sister) on the show, but it's kind of true. We are not friends, we are like sisters. We bicker, we make fun of each other, but we trust each other. We both have each other's back and I think that's very important to have on a show like this," Twinkle said.

Kajol said their chemistry on the show works because they are not competing but helping each other shine.

"We're literally building each other up and that's wonderful to work with," she said.

"I think we have an innate understanding. We find similar things funny. We find each other very funny. I'm her biggest cheerleader and she is mine," Twinkle added.

Johar, who himself has been a talk show alum, having hosted the popular "Koffee with Karan" also appears as a guest on the show.

The two stars said that he is a great speaker but they trouble him a lot off camera.

"I think Karan is a very good speaker. He has done this chat show for so many years that he is a very good speaker," Kajol said.

"She's being nice. We trouble him off camera, on camera and he tries to wiggle his way out. I'm not sure if he succeeded," Twinkle added.