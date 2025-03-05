DT Next Watchlist | From Veera Dheera Sooran to Daredevil: Born Again, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in March 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Veera Dheera Sooran and Rekhachithram, along with the highly-awaited return of the series Daredevil, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!
OTT FILMS
TAMIL:
VidaaMuryarchi
Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Aarav
Director: Magizh Thirumeni
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: March 3
Streaming platform: Netflix
Synopsis: The film follows the story of Arjun (Ajith Kumar), whose life turns upside down when his wife (Trisha) goes missing.
TELUGU
Sankranthiki Vasthunam
Cast: Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary
Director: Anil Ravipudi
Genre: Family Entertainer
Release Date: March 1
Streaming platform: ZEE5
Synopsis: The film is about an ex-cop (Venkatesh) who attempts to rescue a top person who has been kidnapped with the help of his wife (Aishwarya Rajesh) and former lover (Meenakshi Chaudhary).
ENGLISH
Picture This
Cast: Simone-Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sindhu Vee
Director: Prarthana Mohan
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Release date: March 6
Streaming platform: Prime Video
Synopsis: The family of Pia (Simone Ashley) intervenes when a spiritual guru predicts that true love awaits her in the next five dates.
The Electric State
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Patt, Ke Huy Wuan and Stanley Tucci
Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Genre: Science Fiction Adventure Comedy
Release date: March 14
Streaming platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Orphaned teenager Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) traverses the American West with an eccentric drifter and a robot in search of her younger brother.
HINDI
Nadaaniyan
Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry and Suniel Shetty
Director: Shauna Gautam
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Release Date: March 7
Streaming platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Pia (Khushi Kapoor), an elite Delhi girl, hires a middle-class student (Ibrahim Ali Khan) to pose as her boyfriend after a misunderstanding turns her friends against her.
Emergency
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Choudhry
Director: Kangana Ranaut
Genre: Biographical Drama
Release Date: March 17
Streaming platform: Netflix
Synopsis: This film chronicles the events that took place during the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, played by Kangana Ranaut.
MALAYALAM
Rekhachithram
Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K Jayan, Zarin Shihab, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas
Director: Jofin T Chacko
Genre: Crime Thriller
Release Date: March 7
Streaming Platform: Sony Liv
Synopsis: A suspended cop (Asif Ali) rejoins the force to solve a 40-year-old murder case involving a faceless victim.
OTT SERIES
ENGLISH
Daredevil: Born Again
Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson
Director: Matt Corman and Chris Ord
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: March 4
Streaming platform: JioHostar
Synopsis: Daredevil: Born Again is a revival and continuation of the story of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer and vigilante, as he fights against mob boss and politician Wilson Fisk.
American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden
Cast: Susan Hasler, Cynthia Storer, Nada Bakos, Gina Bennett, and Barbara Sude
Director: Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan
Genre: Documentary
Release Date: March 10
Streaming platform: Netflix
Synopsis: It follows a series of real-life events leading to the capture of the most wanted terrorist in history, Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.
The Residence
Cast: Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Jason Lee
Director: Paul William Davies
Genre: Crime Thriller
Release Date: March 20
Streaming platform: Netflix
Synopsis: An eccentric detective must solve a murder in the White House residence, where the staff and guests at a state dinner are all suspects.
HINDI
The Waking of a Nation
Cast: Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni
Director: Ram Madhvani
Genre: Courtroom Drama
Release date: March 7
Streaming platform: Sony Liv
Synopsis: The series follows Kantilal Sahni (Taaruk Raina) as he uncovers a deep conspiracy rooted in colonialism and white supremacy, against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
THEATRICAL RELEASES
TAMIL
Veera Dheera Sooran
Cast: Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan
Director: Arun Kumar
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: March 27
Synopsis: The life of provision store owner Kaali (Vikram) turns upside down when he gets entangled in a dangerous crime network.
MALAYALAM
L2: Empuraan
Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas
Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Genre: Action Thriller
Release Date: March 27
Synopsis: The film, a sequel to Lucifer, is about Stephen’s rise to power as the infamous Khureshi Ab’raam, a king mafia.
HINDI
Sikandar
Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj
Director: AR Murugadoss
Genre: Action Thriller
Release Date: March 28
Synopsis: Headlined by Salman Khan, the film’s teaser promises a high-octane action entertainer with a blend of politics.
TELUGU
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, and Nassar
Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krisna
Genre: Historical Drama
Release Date: March 28
Synopsis: Set in the Mughal Era, outlaw Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.