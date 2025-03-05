Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Watchlist | From Veera Dheera Sooran to Daredevil: Born Again, here's your ultimate guide for movies and shows in March 2025

Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    Online Desk|5 March 2025 6:00 AM IST
    DT Next Watchlist | From Veera Dheera Sooran to Daredevil: Born Again, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in March 2025
    Poster of the films/series 

    CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Veera Dheera Sooran and Rekhachithram, along with the highly-awaited return of the series Daredevil, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

    OTT FILMS

    TAMIL:

    VidaaMuryarchi

    Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Aarav

    Director: Magizh Thirumeni

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: March 3

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: The film follows the story of Arjun (Ajith Kumar), whose life turns upside down when his wife (Trisha) goes missing.

    TELUGU

    Sankranthiki Vasthunam

    Cast: Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary

    Director: Anil Ravipudi

    Genre: Family Entertainer

    Release Date: March 1

    Streaming platform: ZEE5

    Synopsis: The film is about an ex-cop (Venkatesh) who attempts to rescue a top person who has been kidnapped with the help of his wife (Aishwarya Rajesh) and former lover (Meenakshi Chaudhary).

    ENGLISH

    Picture This

    Cast: Simone-Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sindhu Vee

    Director: Prarthana Mohan

    Genre: Romantic Comedy

    Release date: March 6

    Streaming platform: Prime Video

    Synopsis: The family of Pia (Simone Ashley) intervenes when a spiritual guru predicts that true love awaits her in the next five dates.

    The Electric State

    Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Patt, Ke Huy Wuan and Stanley Tucci

    Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

    Genre: Science Fiction Adventure Comedy

    Release date: March 14

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: Orphaned teenager Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) traverses the American West with an eccentric drifter and a robot in search of her younger brother.

    HINDI

    Nadaaniyan

    Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry and Suniel Shetty

    Director: Shauna Gautam

    Genre: Romantic Comedy

    Release Date: March 7

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: Pia (Khushi Kapoor), an elite Delhi girl, hires a middle-class student (Ibrahim Ali Khan) to pose as her boyfriend after a misunderstanding turns her friends against her.

    Emergency

    Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Choudhry

    Director: Kangana Ranaut

    Genre: Biographical Drama

    Release Date: March 17

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: This film chronicles the events that took place during the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, played by Kangana Ranaut.

    MALAYALAM

    Rekhachithram

    Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K Jayan, Zarin Shihab, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas

    Director: Jofin T Chacko

    Genre: Crime Thriller

    Release Date: March 7

    Streaming Platform: Sony Liv

    Synopsis: A suspended cop (Asif Ali) rejoins the force to solve a 40-year-old murder case involving a faceless victim.

    OTT SERIES

    ENGLISH

    Daredevil: Born Again

    Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson

    Director: Matt Corman and Chris Ord

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: March 4

    Streaming platform: JioHostar

    Synopsis: Daredevil: Born Again is a revival and continuation of the story of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer and vigilante, as he fights against mob boss and politician Wilson Fisk.

    American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

    Cast: Susan Hasler, Cynthia Storer, Nada Bakos, Gina Bennett, and Barbara Sude

    Director: Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan

    Genre: Documentary

    Release Date: March 10

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: It follows a series of real-life events leading to the capture of the most wanted terrorist in history, Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.

    The Residence

    Cast: Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Jason Lee

    Director: Paul William Davies

    Genre: Crime Thriller

    Release Date: March 20

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: An eccentric detective must solve a murder in the White House residence, where the staff and guests at a state dinner are all suspects.

    HINDI

    The Waking of a Nation

    Cast: Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni

    Director: Ram Madhvani

    Genre: Courtroom Drama

    Release date: March 7

    Streaming platform: Sony Liv

    Synopsis: The series follows Kantilal Sahni (Taaruk Raina) as he uncovers a deep conspiracy rooted in colonialism and white supremacy, against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

    THEATRICAL RELEASES

    TAMIL

    Veera Dheera Sooran

    Cast: Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan

    Director: Arun Kumar

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: March 27

    Synopsis: The life of provision store owner Kaali (Vikram) turns upside down when he gets entangled in a dangerous crime network.

    MALAYALAM

    L2: Empuraan

    Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas

    Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

    Genre: Action Thriller

    Release Date: March 27

    Synopsis: The film, a sequel to Lucifer, is about Stephen’s rise to power as the infamous Khureshi Ab’raam, a king mafia.

    HINDI

    Sikandar

    Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj

    Director: AR Murugadoss

    Genre: Action Thriller

    Release Date: March 28

    Synopsis: Headlined by Salman Khan, the film’s teaser promises a high-octane action entertainer with a blend of politics.

    TELUGU

    Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit

    Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, and Nassar

    Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krisna

    Genre: Historical Drama

    Release Date: March 28

    Synopsis: Set in the Mughal Era, outlaw Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

    Online Desk

