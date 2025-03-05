DT Next Watchlist | From Veera Dheera Sooran to Daredevil: Born Again, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in March 2025

CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Veera Dheera Sooran and Rekhachithram, along with the highly-awaited return of the series Daredevil, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

OTT FILMS

TAMIL:

VidaaMuryarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Aarav

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: March 3

Streaming platform: Netflix

Synopsis: The film follows the story of Arjun (Ajith Kumar), whose life turns upside down when his wife (Trisha) goes missing.

TELUGU

Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Cast: Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Genre: Family Entertainer

Release Date: March 1

Streaming platform: ZEE5

Synopsis: The film is about an ex-cop (Venkatesh) who attempts to rescue a top person who has been kidnapped with the help of his wife (Aishwarya Rajesh) and former lover (Meenakshi Chaudhary).

ENGLISH

Picture This

Cast: Simone-Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sindhu Vee

Director: Prarthana Mohan

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release date: March 6

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Synopsis: The family of Pia (Simone Ashley) intervenes when a spiritual guru predicts that true love awaits her in the next five dates.

The Electric State

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Patt, Ke Huy Wuan and Stanley Tucci

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Science Fiction Adventure Comedy

Release date: March 14

Streaming platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Orphaned teenager Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) traverses the American West with an eccentric drifter and a robot in search of her younger brother.

HINDI

Nadaaniyan

Cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry and Suniel Shetty

Director: Shauna Gautam

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Date: March 7

Streaming platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Pia (Khushi Kapoor), an elite Delhi girl, hires a middle-class student (Ibrahim Ali Khan) to pose as her boyfriend after a misunderstanding turns her friends against her.

Emergency

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Choudhry

Director: Kangana Ranaut

Genre: Biographical Drama

Release Date: March 17

Streaming platform: Netflix

Synopsis: This film chronicles the events that took place during the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, played by Kangana Ranaut.

MALAYALAM

Rekhachithram

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K Jayan, Zarin Shihab, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas

Director: Jofin T Chacko

Genre: Crime Thriller

Release Date: March 7

Streaming Platform: Sony Liv

Synopsis: A suspended cop (Asif Ali) rejoins the force to solve a 40-year-old murder case involving a faceless victim.

OTT SERIES

ENGLISH

Daredevil: Born Again

Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson

Director: Matt Corman and Chris Ord

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: March 4

Streaming platform: JioHostar

Synopsis: Daredevil: Born Again is a revival and continuation of the story of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer and vigilante, as he fights against mob boss and politician Wilson Fisk.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

Cast: Susan Hasler, Cynthia Storer, Nada Bakos, Gina Bennett, and Barbara Sude

Director: Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan

Genre: Documentary

Release Date: March 10

Streaming platform: Netflix

Synopsis: It follows a series of real-life events leading to the capture of the most wanted terrorist in history, Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks.

The Residence

Cast: Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Jason Lee

Director: Paul William Davies

Genre: Crime Thriller

Release Date: March 20

Streaming platform: Netflix

Synopsis: An eccentric detective must solve a murder in the White House residence, where the staff and guests at a state dinner are all suspects.

HINDI

The Waking of a Nation

Cast: Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni

Director: Ram Madhvani

Genre: Courtroom Drama

Release date: March 7

Streaming platform: Sony Liv

Synopsis: The series follows Kantilal Sahni (Taaruk Raina) as he uncovers a deep conspiracy rooted in colonialism and white supremacy, against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

THEATRICAL RELEASES

TAMIL

Veera Dheera Sooran

Cast: Vikram, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan

Director: Arun Kumar

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: March 27

Synopsis: The life of provision store owner Kaali (Vikram) turns upside down when he gets entangled in a dangerous crime network.

MALAYALAM

L2: Empuraan

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Genre: Action Thriller

Release Date: March 27

Synopsis: The film, a sequel to Lucifer, is about Stephen’s rise to power as the infamous Khureshi Ab’raam, a king mafia.

HINDI

Sikandar

Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj

Director: AR Murugadoss

Genre: Action Thriller

Release Date: March 28

Synopsis: Headlined by Salman Khan, the film’s teaser promises a high-octane action entertainer with a blend of politics.

TELUGU

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, and Nassar

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krisna

Genre: Historical Drama

Release Date: March 28

Synopsis: Set in the Mughal Era, outlaw Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan), is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.