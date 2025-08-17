Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s ‘Maareesan’ to stream on OTT from this date

CHENNAI: Director Sudheesh Shankar's Maareesan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 22. Fahadh plays Dayal, a thief plotting to make a fortune off his elderly travelling companion Velayudhan (Vadivelu), who has Alzheimer’s. The title references Mareecha, the Ramayana character who takes the form of a golden deer to lure Sita.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan had praised the film on X, calling it a perfect blend of wit and depth and highlighting how humour is used to explore “human emotions” and society’s “darker shadows”.

Produced by R B Chaudhary’s Super Good Films, Maareesan collected Rs 9 crore worldwide, according to Daily Thanthi. V Krishnamurthi wrote the story, screenplay and dialogues, also serving as creative director. Cinematography was by Kalaiselvan Sivaji, editing by Sreejith Sarang, art direction by Mahendran, and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.