DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Wheel of Time Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney and Zoë Robins
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
-------------
Name: Dope Thief
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland and Amir Arison
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
-----------------
Name: Adolescence
Language: English
Episodes: 4
Cast: Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty
Streaming platform: Netflix
—--------------
Name: Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: John Mulaney, Michael Keaton and Fred Armisen
Streaming platform: Netflix
—----------
Name: Inside Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 7
Cast: Ethan Payne, Harry Lewis, Joshua Bradley
Streaming platform: Netflix