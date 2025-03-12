Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 March 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-12 00:30:28  )
    DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Wheel of Time Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney and Zoë Robins

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    -------------

    Name: Dope Thief

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland and Amir Arison

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    -----------------

    Name: Adolescence

    Language: English

    Episodes: 4

    Cast: Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    —--------------

    Name: Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: John Mulaney, Michael Keaton and Fred Armisen

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    —----------

    Name: Inside Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Ethan Payne, Harry Lewis, Joshua Bradley

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    Amazon Prime VideoOTT ReleasesOTT seriesNetflix
    DTNEXT Bureau

