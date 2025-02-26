DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.





Name: Ziddi Girls

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 8

Cast: Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana and Nandita Das

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video









Name: Daredevil: Born Again

Language: English

Episodes: 9

Cast: Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio

Streaming platform: JioHotstar





Name: Su Majestad

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 7

Cast: Anna Castillo and Ernesto Alterio

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video





Name: Berlin ER

Language: German

Episodes: 8

Cast: Morgane Ferru and Colin Lainchbury-Brown

Streaming platform: Apple TV+





Name: House of David

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Michael Iskander and Bahia Haifi

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video