DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Bada Naam Karenge
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 9
Cast: Sachin Viddrrohi, Omm Dubey and Rajesh Tailang
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
Name: Prison Cell 211
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 6
Cast: Ernesto Meléndez, Diego Calva and Noé Hernández
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Invincible Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Apple Cider Vinegar
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Newtopia
Language: Korean
Episodes: 8
Cast: Kim Jisoo, Park Jeong-min and Im Sung-jae
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video