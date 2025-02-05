Begin typing your search...

    DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Feb 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-05 00:30:54  )
    DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Bada Naam Karenge

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 9

    Cast: Sachin Viddrrohi, Omm Dubey and Rajesh Tailang

    Streaming platform: Sony LIV

    ================================

    Name: Prison Cell 211

    Language: Spanish

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Ernesto Meléndez, Diego Calva and Noé Hernández

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    ==============================

    Name: Invincible Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    ============================

    Name: Apple Cider Vinegar

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    =============================

    Name: Newtopia

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Kim Jisoo, Park Jeong-min and Im Sung-jae

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    OTT showOTT ReleasesNetflixamazon prime
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick