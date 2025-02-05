DT WATCHLIST: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Bada Naam Karenge

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 9

Cast: Sachin Viddrrohi, Omm Dubey and Rajesh Tailang

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

================================

Name: Prison Cell 211

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 6

Cast: Ernesto Meléndez, Diego Calva and Noé Hernández

Streaming platform: Netflix

==============================

Name: Invincible Season 3

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

============================

Name: Apple Cider Vinegar

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee

Streaming platform: Netflix

=============================

Name: Newtopia

Language: Korean

Episodes: 8

Cast: Kim Jisoo, Park Jeong-min and Im Sung-jae

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video