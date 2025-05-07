Begin typing your search...

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 May 2025 7:44 AM IST
    DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: The Royals

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Sakshi Tanwar

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    =====================================

    Name: Gram Chikitsalay

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Akash Makhija

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video


    =============================================

    Name: Long Way Home

    Language: English

    Episodes: 4

    Cast: Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+


    =========================================

    Name: Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Conan O'Brien and Jordan Schlansky

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar


    ======================================

    Name: Octopus!

    Language: English

    Episodes: 2

    Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video



    OTT seriesamazon primeNetflixApple TV +
    DTNEXT Bureau

