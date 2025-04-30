DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Kull- The Legacy of the Raisingghs
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra and Amol Parashar
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Black, White & Gray–Love Kills
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 6
Cast: Nishant Shamaskar, Mayur More and Tigmanshu Dhulia
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
Name: Turning Point: The Vietnam War
Language: English
Episodes: 5
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: The Eternaut
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 6
Cast: Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson and César Troncoso
Streaming platform: Netlfix
Name: Costao
Language: Hindi
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddique, Kishore and Priya Bapat
Streaming platform: Zee5