DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Kull- The Legacy of the Raisingghs

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 8

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra and Amol Parashar

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Name: Black, White & Gray–Love Kills

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 6

Cast: Nishant Shamaskar, Mayur More and Tigmanshu Dhulia

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

Name: Turning Point: The Vietnam War

Language: English

Episodes: 5

Streaming platform: Netflix

Name: The Eternaut

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 6

Cast: Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson and César Troncoso

Streaming platform: Netlfix

Name: Costao

Language: Hindi

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddique, Kishore and Priya Bapat

Streaming platform: Zee5