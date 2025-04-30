DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 April 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-30 01:00:59  )
    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Kull- The Legacy of the Raisingghs

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra and Amol Parashar

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: Black, White & Gray–Love Kills

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Nishant Shamaskar, Mayur More and Tigmanshu Dhulia

    Streaming platform: Sony LIV

    Name: Turning Point: The Vietnam War

    Language: English

    Episodes: 5

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Eternaut

    Language: Spanish

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson and César Troncoso

    Streaming platform: Netlfix

    Name: Costao

    Language: Hindi

    Cast: Nawazuddin Siddique, Kishore and Priya Bapat

    Streaming platform: Zee5

