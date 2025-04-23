DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Ayyana Mane
Language: Kannada
Episodes: 7
Cast: Khushi Ravi, Manasi Sudhir and Akshay Nayak
Streaming platform: ZEE5
-------------
Name: You season 5
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie
Streaming platform: Netflix
-------------
Name: Étoile
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Luke Kirby and Yanic Truesdale
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
—--------------
Name: Battle Camp
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Avori, Chase and Louis
Streaming platform: Netflix
—----------
Name: Coma
Language: Russian
Cast: Rinal Mukhametov, Lyubov Aksyonova and Anton Pampushnyy
Streaming platform: Lionsgate Play