DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 April 2025 6:40 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-23 01:11:12  )
    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Ayyana Mane

    Language: Kannada

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Khushi Ravi, Manasi Sudhir and Akshay Nayak

    Streaming platform: ZEE5


    -------------

    Name: You season 5

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    -------------

    Name: Étoile

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Luke Kirby and Yanic Truesdale

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    —--------------

    Name: Battle Camp

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Avori, Chase and Louis

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    —----------

    Name: Coma

    Language: Russian

    Cast: Rinal Mukhametov, Lyubov Aksyonova and Anton Pampushnyy

    Streaming platform: Lionsgate Play


