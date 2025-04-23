DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Ayyana Mane

Language: Kannada

Episodes: 7

Cast: Khushi Ravi, Manasi Sudhir and Akshay Nayak

Streaming platform: ZEE5





-------------

Name: You season 5

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie

Streaming platform: Netflix





-------------

Name: Étoile

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Luke Kirby and Yanic Truesdale

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

—--------------

Name: Battle Camp

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Avori, Chase and Louis

Streaming platform: Netflix





—----------

Name: Coma

Language: Russian

Cast: Rinal Mukhametov, Lyubov Aksyonova and Anton Pampushnyy

Streaming platform: Lionsgate Play



