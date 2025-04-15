DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 April 2025 5:40 PM IST
    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Government Cheese

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: David Oyelowo, Simone Missick and Bokeem Woodbine

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Andor Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård and Genevieve O’Reilly

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: Khauf

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Rajat Kapoor, and Monika Panwar and Geetanjali Kulkarni

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Heavenly Ever After

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Kim Hye-ja, Son Suk-ku and Han Ji-min

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    OTT seriesamazon primeNetflix
