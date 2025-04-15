DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Government Cheese

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: David Oyelowo, Simone Missick and Bokeem Woodbine

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Name: Andor Season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 12

Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård and Genevieve O’Reilly

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Name: Khauf

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 8

Cast: Rajat Kapoor, and Monika Panwar and Geetanjali Kulkarni

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Name: Heavenly Ever After

Language: Korean

Episodes: 12

Cast: Kim Hye-ja, Son Suk-ku and Han Ji-min

Streaming platform: Netflix