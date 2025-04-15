DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Government Cheese
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: David Oyelowo, Simone Missick and Bokeem Woodbine
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
-------------
Name: Andor Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 12
Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård and Genevieve O’Reilly
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
-----------------
Name: Khauf
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Rajat Kapoor, and Monika Panwar and Geetanjali Kulkarni
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
—--------------
Name: Heavenly Ever After
Language: Korean
Episodes: 12
Cast: Kim Hye-ja, Son Suk-ku and Han Ji-min
Streaming platform: Netflix