    9 April 2025
    DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes:

    Cast: Daman Baggan, Sharad Kelkar and Sanket Mhatre

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar



    Name: Black Mirror Season 7

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones and Emma Corrin

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    Name: The Last of Us season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar


    Name: Your Friends and Neighbours

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+


    Name: Moonrise (Animation)

    Language: Japanese

    Episodes: 18

    Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Yuto Uemura and Misaki Yamada

    Streaming platform: Netflix



