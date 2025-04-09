DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6

Language: Hindi

Episodes:

Cast: Daman Baggan, Sharad Kelkar and Sanket Mhatre

Streaming platform: JioHotstar









-------------

Name: Black Mirror Season 7

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones and Emma Corrin

Streaming platform: Netflix





-----------------

Name: The Last of Us season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 7

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna

Streaming platform: JioHotstar





—--------------

Name: Your Friends and Neighbours

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet

Streaming platform: Apple TV+





—----------

Name: Moonrise (Animation)

Language: Japanese

Episodes: 18

Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Yuto Uemura and Misaki Yamada

Streaming platform: Netflix







