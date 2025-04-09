DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6
Language: Hindi
Episodes:
Cast: Daman Baggan, Sharad Kelkar and Sanket Mhatre
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
-------------
Name: Black Mirror Season 7
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Issa Rae, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones and Emma Corrin
Streaming platform: Netflix
-----------------
Name: The Last of Us season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 7
Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
—--------------
Name: Your Friends and Neighbours
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Jon Hamm, Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
—----------
Name: Moonrise (Animation)
Language: Japanese
Episodes: 18
Cast: Chiaki Kobayashi, Yuto Uemura and Misaki Yamada
Streaming platform: Netflix