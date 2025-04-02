DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Chamak: The Conclusion
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 6
Cast: Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Mohit Malik and Isha Talwar
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
Name: Adrishyam 2
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 6
Cast: Ejaz Khan and Pooja Gor
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
Name: Pulse
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Willa Fitzgerald and Justina Machado
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Devil May Cry
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: The Bondsman
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video