DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 April 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-02 00:31:06  )
    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Chamak: The Conclusion

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Mohit Malik and Isha Talwar

    Streaming platform: Sony LIV

    Name: Adrishyam 2

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Ejaz Khan and Pooja Gor

    Streaming platform: Sony LIV

    Name: Pulse

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Willa Fitzgerald and Justina Machado

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Devil May Cry

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Bondsman

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video


