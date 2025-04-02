DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Chamak: The Conclusion

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 6

Cast: Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Mohit Malik and Isha Talwar

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

======================================

Name: Adrishyam 2

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 6

Cast: Ejaz Khan and Pooja Gor

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

================================

Name: Pulse

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Willa Fitzgerald and Justina Machado

Streaming platform: Netflix

====================================

Name: Devil May Cry

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Streaming platform: Netflix

===================================

Name: The Bondsman

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video



