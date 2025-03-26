DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: The Studio
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Name: The Divorce Insurance
Language: Korean
Episodes: 12
Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Da-hee
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Bosch: Legacy
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Side Quest
Language: English
Episodes: 4
Cast: Rob McElhenney, Annamarie Kasper and Esai Morales
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Name: Caught
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 6
Cast: Tonglan Qiu, Soledad Villamil and Juan Minujín
Streaming platform: Netflix