DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 March 2025 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-26 00:30:46  )
    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: The Studio

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: The Divorce Insurance

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Da-hee

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Bosch: Legacy

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Side Quest

    Language: English

    Episodes: 4

    Cast: Rob McElhenney, Annamarie Kasper and Esai Morales

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Caught

    Language: Spanish

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Tonglan Qiu, Soledad Villamil and Juan Minujín

    Streaming platform: Netflix

