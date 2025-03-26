DT Next watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: The Studio

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara and Kathryn Hahn

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

-------------

Name: The Divorce Insurance

Language: Korean

Episodes: 12

Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Da-hee

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

=========================================

Name: Bosch: Legacy

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

—--------------

Name: Side Quest

Language: English

Episodes: 4

Cast: Rob McElhenney, Annamarie Kasper and Esai Morales

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

—----------

Name: Caught

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 6

Cast: Tonglan Qiu, Soledad Villamil and Juan Minujín

Streaming platform: Netflix