DT Next Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Ziddi Girls
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana and Nandita Das
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Daredevil: Born Again
Language: English
Episodes: 9
Cast: Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Su Majestad
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 7
Cast: Anna Castillo and Ernesto Alterio
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Berlin ER
Language: German
Episodes: 8
Cast: Morgane Ferru and Colin Lainchbury-Brown
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Name: House of David
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Michael Iskander and Bahia Haifi
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video