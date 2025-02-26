Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Feb 2025 7:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-26 03:53:45  )
    DT Next Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to OTT releases dropping this weekend
    X

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.


    Name: Ziddi Girls

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana and Nandita Das

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video



    Name: Daredevil: Born Again

    Language: English

    Episodes: 9

    Cast: Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar


    Name: Su Majestad

    Language: Spanish

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Anna Castillo and Ernesto Alterio

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video


    Name: Berlin ER

    Language: German

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Morgane Ferru and Colin Lainchbury-Brown

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+


    Name: House of David

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Michael Iskander and Bahia Haifi

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    OTT PlatformOTT Releases
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X