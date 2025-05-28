DT Next Watchlist: Retro, Tourist Family... most awaited films premiering on OTT soon

CHENNAI: The final week of May is shaping up to be an exciting one for movie buffs, with several highly anticipated South Indian films set to premiere on OTT platforms. From Tourist Family to Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s Hit: The Third Case, it promises to be a packed week for small-screen audiences.

Here is the list:

Retro (Tamil)

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George and Nasser

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: April 30

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Paarivelan, a gangster, tries to leave his violent past behind for the woman he loves. But the shadows of his past return to haunt him time and again.

Tourist Family (Tamil)

Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Ramesh Thilak

Director: Abishan Jeevinth

Genre: Family Drama

Release Date: June 2

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Synopsis: A Sri Lankan family seeking fresh start in India tranforms a disconnected neighbourhood into a vibrant community.

HIT: The Third Case (Telugu)

Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Adivi Sesh and Rao Ramesh

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Genre: Action Thriller

Release Date: April 29

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Arjun Sarkaar joins Vizag HIT on a mission to solve a series of murders that he had been encountering for some time in his career.

Thudarum (Malayalam)

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Thomas Mathew, and Prakash Varma

Director: Tharun Moorthy

Genre: Crime Thriller

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: April 30

Synopsis: A taxi driver finds himself embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy after his car is confiscated by a corrupt police officer.