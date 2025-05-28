DT Next Watchlist: Retro, Tourist Family... most awaited films premiering on OTT soon
CHENNAI: The final week of May is shaping up to be an exciting one for movie buffs, with several highly anticipated South Indian films set to premiere on OTT platforms. From Tourist Family to Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s Hit: The Third Case, it promises to be a packed week for small-screen audiences.
Here is the list:
Retro (Tamil)
Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George and Nasser
Director: Karthik Subbaraj
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: April 30
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Paarivelan, a gangster, tries to leave his violent past behind for the woman he loves. But the shadows of his past return to haunt him time and again.
Tourist Family (Tamil)
Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Ramesh Thilak
Director: Abishan Jeevinth
Genre: Family Drama
Release Date: June 2
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Synopsis: A Sri Lankan family seeking fresh start in India tranforms a disconnected neighbourhood into a vibrant community.
HIT: The Third Case (Telugu)
Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Adivi Sesh and Rao Ramesh
Director: Sailesh Kolanu
Genre: Action Thriller
Release Date: April 29
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Arjun Sarkaar joins Vizag HIT on a mission to solve a series of murders that he had been encountering for some time in his career.
Thudarum (Malayalam)
Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Thomas Mathew, and Prakash Varma
Director: Tharun Moorthy
Genre: Crime Thriller
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: April 30
Synopsis: A taxi driver finds himself embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy after his car is confiscated by a corrupt police officer.