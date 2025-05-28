Begin typing your search...

    From Tourist Family to Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s Hit: The Third Case, it promises to be a packed week for small-screen audiences.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 May 2025 4:36 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-28 11:31:52  )
    DT Next Watchlist: Retro, Tourist Family... most awaited films premiering on OTT soon
    Poster of Retro, HIT: The Third Case, Tourist Family, Thudarum 

    CHENNAI: The final week of May is shaping up to be an exciting one for movie buffs, with several highly anticipated South Indian films set to premiere on OTT platforms. From Tourist Family to Suriya’s Retro and Nani’s Hit: The Third Case, it promises to be a packed week for small-screen audiences.

    Here is the list:

    Retro (Tamil)

    Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George and Nasser

    Director: Karthik Subbaraj

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: April 30

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: Paarivelan, a gangster, tries to leave his violent past behind for the woman he loves. But the shadows of his past return to haunt him time and again.

    Tourist Family (Tamil)

    Cast: Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Ramesh Thilak

    Director: Abishan Jeevinth

    Genre: Family Drama

    Release Date: June 2

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Synopsis: A Sri Lankan family seeking fresh start in India tranforms a disconnected neighbourhood into a vibrant community.

    HIT: The Third Case (Telugu)

    Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Adivi Sesh and Rao Ramesh

    Director: Sailesh Kolanu

    Genre: Action Thriller

    Release Date: April 29

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: Arjun Sarkaar joins Vizag HIT on a mission to solve a series of murders that he had been encountering for some time in his career.

    Thudarum (Malayalam)

    Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Thomas Mathew, and Prakash Varma

    Director: Tharun Moorthy

    Genre: Crime Thriller

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: April 30

    Synopsis: A taxi driver finds himself embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy after his car is confiscated by a corrupt police officer.

    RetroSuriyaTourist FamilyHit: The Third Case
    Online Desk

