    DT Next Watchlist: From 'Stolen' to 'The Survivors', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    4 Jun 2025 9:49 AM IST
    DT Next Watchlist: From Stolen to The Survivors, check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend
    Series posters

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Stolen

    Language: Hindi

    Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna and Mia Maelzer

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video


    Name: Criminal Code Season 2

    Language: Portuguese

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Rômulo Braga, Maeve Jinkings and Pedro Caetano

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    Name: Stick

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager and Lilli Kay

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Night Court Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 18

    Cast: Melissa Rauch and Lacretta

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar


    Name: The Survivors

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Yerin Ha, Miriama Smith and Jessica De Gouw

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    DTNEXT Bureau

