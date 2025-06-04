DT Next Watchlist: From 'Stolen' to 'The Survivors', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Stolen

Language: Hindi

Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna and Mia Maelzer

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video



Name: Criminal Code Season 2

Language: Portuguese

Episodes: 8

Cast: Rômulo Braga, Maeve Jinkings and Pedro Caetano

Streaming platform: Netflix



Name: Stick

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager and Lilli Kay

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Name: Night Court Season 3

Language: English

Episodes: 18

Cast: Melissa Rauch and Lacretta

Streaming platform: JioHotstar



Name: The Survivors

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Yerin Ha, Miriama Smith and Jessica De Gouw

Streaming platform: Netflix