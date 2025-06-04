DT Next Watchlist: From 'Stolen' to 'The Survivors', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Stolen
Language: Hindi
Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna and Mia Maelzer
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Criminal Code Season 2
Language: Portuguese
Episodes: 8
Cast: Rômulo Braga, Maeve Jinkings and Pedro Caetano
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Stick
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Owen Wilson, Peter Dager and Lilli Kay
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Name: Night Court Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 18
Cast: Melissa Rauch and Lacretta
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: The Survivors
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Yerin Ha, Miriama Smith and Jessica De Gouw
Streaming platform: Netflix