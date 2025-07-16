DT Next Watchlist: From 'Special OPS Season 2' to 'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3', check out OTT releases dropping this July 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
Name: Special OPS Season 2
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj and Tahir Raj Bhasin
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
=========================================
Name: Vir Das: Fool Volume
Language: English
Episodes: 4
Cast: Vir Das
Streaming platform: Netflix
=====================================================
Name: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 11
Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
=================================
Name: Superstar
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 6
Cast: Neus Asensi, Ingrid García Jonsson and Natalia de Molina
Streaming platform: Netflix
======================================
Name: Justice On Trial
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Judy Sheindlin, Tanya Acker and Patricia DiMango
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video