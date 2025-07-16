Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Watchlist: From 'Special OPS Season 2' to 'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3', check out OTT releases dropping this July 2025 weekend

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2025 6:40 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-07-16 01:11:21  )
    Representative Image 

    Name: Special OPS Season 2

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj and Tahir Raj Bhasin

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: Vir Das: Fool Volume

    Language: English

    Episodes: 4

    Cast: Vir Das

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 11

    Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Superstar

    Language: Spanish

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Neus Asensi, Ingrid García Jonsson and Natalia de Molina

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Justice On Trial

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Judy Sheindlin, Tanya Acker and Patricia DiMango

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    OTT seriesAmazon Prime VideoNetflix
    DTNEXT Bureau

