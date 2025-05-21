DT Next Watchlist: From 'Real Men' to 'Sirens', check out OTT releases dropping this May 2025 weekend

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 May 2025 8:29 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Real Men

    Language: Italian

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Angelo Faraci and Matteo Martari

    Streaming platform: Netflix


    Name: Pee-wee As Himself

    Language: English

    Episodes: 2

    Cast: Paul Reubens

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar


    Name: Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video


    Name: The Nine Puzzles

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 11

    Cast: Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar


    Name: Sirens

    Language: English

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy

    Streaming platform: Netflix



