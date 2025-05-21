DT Next Watchlist: From 'Real Men' to 'Sirens', check out OTT releases dropping this May 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Real Men
Language: Italian
Episodes: 8
Cast: Angelo Faraci and Matteo Martari
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Pee-wee As Himself
Language: English
Episodes: 2
Cast: Paul Reubens
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: The Nine Puzzles
Language: Korean
Episodes: 11
Cast: Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Sirens
Language: English
Episodes: 5
Cast: Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy
Streaming platform: Netflix