DT Next Watchlist: From 'Real Men' to 'Sirens', check out OTT releases dropping this May 2025 weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Real Men

Language: Italian

Episodes: 8

Cast: Angelo Faraci and Matteo Martari

Streaming platform: Netflix





Name: Pee-wee As Himself

Language: English

Episodes: 2

Cast: Paul Reubens

Streaming platform: JioHotstar





Name: Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy and Christine Baranski

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video





Name: The Nine Puzzles

Language: Korean

Episodes: 11

Cast: Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku

Streaming platform: JioHotstar





Name: Sirens

Language: English

Episodes: 5

Cast: Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy

Streaming platform: Netflix







