DT Next Watchlist: From 'Rana Naidu Season 2' to 'Fubar Season 2', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Rana Naidu Season 2

Language: Telugu

Episodes: 4

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Arjun Rampal

Streaming platform: Netflix

=======================================

Name: The Traitors

Language: Hindi

Episodes: Ongoing

Cast: Karan Johar, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Uorfi Javed and Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaa

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

=====================================

Name: Fubar Season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro

Streaming platform: Netflix

=====================================

Name: The First Night With Duke

Language: Korean

Episodes: 12

Cast: Seohyun and Ok Taecyeon

Streaming platform: Viki

==================================

Name: Underdogs

Episode: 5

Language: English

Cast: Ryan Reynolds

Streaming platform: JioHotstar