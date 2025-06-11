DT Next Watchlist: From 'Rana Naidu Season 2' to 'Fubar Season 2', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Rana Naidu Season 2
Language: Telugu
Episodes: 4
Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Arjun Rampal
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: The Traitors
Language: Hindi
Episodes: Ongoing
Cast: Karan Johar, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Uorfi Javed and Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaa
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Fubar Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: The First Night With Duke
Language: Korean
Episodes: 12
Cast: Seohyun and Ok Taecyeon
Streaming platform: Viki
Name: Underdogs
Episode: 5
Language: English
Cast: Ryan Reynolds
Streaming platform: JioHotstar