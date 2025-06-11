DT Next Watchlist: From 'Rana Naidu Season 2' to 'Fubar Season 2', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend

Begin typing your search...

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Rana Naidu Season 2

    Language: Telugu

    Episodes: 4

    Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati and Arjun Rampal

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Traitors

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: Ongoing

    Cast: Karan Johar, Ashish G Vidyarthi, Uorfi Javed and Lakshmi Manchu, Raftaa

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Fubar Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The First Night With Duke

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Seohyun and Ok Taecyeon

    Streaming platform: Viki

    Name: Underdogs

    Episode: 5

    Language: English

    Cast: Ryan Reynolds

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

