DT Next Watchlist: From 'Panchayat Season 4' to 'We Were Liars', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Panchayat Season 4

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 8

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

===========================================

Name: The Buccaneers Season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe and Josie Totah

Streaming platform: Apple TV

===================================================

Name: Olympo

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 8

Cast: Clara Galle, Nuno Gallego and Martí Cordero

Streaming platform: Netflix

=========================================

Name: We Were Liars

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari and Esther McGregor

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

==========================================

Name: Surviving Ohio State

Language: English

Cast: Mark Coleman and Ilann Maazel

Streaming platform: JioHotstar