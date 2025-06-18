DT Next Watchlist: From 'Panchayat Season 4' to 'We Were Liars', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jun 2025 10:20 AM IST
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Panchayat Season 4

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: The Buccaneers Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe and Josie Totah

    Streaming platform: Apple TV

    Name: Olympo

    Language: Spanish

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Clara Galle, Nuno Gallego and Martí Cordero

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: We Were Liars

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari and Esther McGregor

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Surviving Ohio State

    Language: English

    Cast: Mark Coleman and Ilann Maazel

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

