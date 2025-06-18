DT Next Watchlist: From 'Panchayat Season 4' to 'We Were Liars', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Panchayat Season 4
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: The Buccaneers Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe and Josie Totah
Streaming platform: Apple TV
Name: Olympo
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 8
Cast: Clara Galle, Nuno Gallego and Martí Cordero
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: We Were Liars
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari and Esther McGregor
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Surviving Ohio State
Language: English
Cast: Mark Coleman and Ilann Maazel
Streaming platform: JioHotstar