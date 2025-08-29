DT Next Watchlist | From Madharaasi to The Paper, here’s your ultimate guide to movies and shows in September 2025
Here’s a quick guide to help you pick your next binge.
CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Madharaasi and Highest 2 Lowest, along with the highly awaited series The Paper and Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!
Theatrical Releases
Madharaasi (Tamil)
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon
Director: AR Murugadoss
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: September 5
Synopsis: A man with a psychological disorder overcomes trauma and confronts his nemesis in this fast-paced action film.
The Conjuring: Last Rites (English)
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, and Mia Tomlinson
Director: Michael Chaves
Genre: Horror
Release Date: September 5
Synopsis: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.
Jolly LLB 3 (Hindi)
Cast: Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, and Saurabh Shukla
Director: Subhash Kapoor
Genre: Courtroom Drama
Release Date: September 19
Synopsis: A laugh-out-loud courtroom comedy featuring the ultimate face-off between the beloved Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi.
OG (Telugu)
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Prakash Raj
Director: Sujeeth
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: September 25
Synopsis: OG follows a ruthless gangster named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years.
One Battle After Another (English)
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: September 26
Synopsis: When their old nemesis resurfaces after 16 years, a band of ex-revolutionaries reunites to rescue the daughter of one of their own.
OTT Movies
Highest 2 Lowest (English)
Cast: Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Jeffrey Wright
Director: Spike Lee
Genre: Crime Thriller
Platform: Apple TV+
Streaming Date: September 3
Synopsis: When a powerful music mogul is targeted by a ransom plot, he is forced to fight for his family and legacy while caught in a life-or-death moral dilemma.
Materialists (English)
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans
Director: Celine Song
Genre: Romance
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 13
Synopsis: A young and ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between a seemingly perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.
The Wrong Paris (English)
Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fodé, and Madison Pettis
Director: Janeen Damian
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 12
Synopsis: A single woman enters a dating show thinking it’s in Paris, France—only to discover it is actually in Paris, Texas.
She Said Maybe (German)
Cast: Serkan Çayoglu, Katja Riemann, and Cansu Tosun
Directors: Buket Alakus, Ngo The Chau
Genre: Romantic Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 19
Synopsis: From Hamburg to Istanbul, German-raised Mavi discovers she is part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.
OTT Series
Wednesday – Season 2 Part 2 (English)
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane
Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar
Genre: Supernatural Mystery Comedy
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: September 3
Synopsis: At Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams hones her psychic abilities, investigates a killing spree, and uncovers secrets from her family’s past.
The Paper (English)
Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Chelsea Frei
Creators: Greg Daniels, Michael Koman
Genre: Sitcom
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 4
Synopsis: In Toledo, Ohio, a documentary crew focuses on the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to revive itself with volunteer reporters.
Task (English)
Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, and Emilia Jones
Creator: Brad Ingelsby
Genre: Crime Drama
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 7
Synopsis: A Philadelphia-based FBI agent (Ruffalo) leads a task force to end a string of violent robberies carried out by an unsuspecting family man (Pelphrey).
The Girlfriend (English)
Cast: Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson, and Olivia Cooke
Creator: Robin Wright
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 10
Synopsis: A psychological drama exploring themes of love, greed, and power, depicting a mother’s reaction to her son’s new girlfriend and her perceived motives.
Gen V Season 2 (English)
Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips
Creator: Michele Fazekas
Genre: Satirical Superhero
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: September 17
Synopsis: After the fourth season of The Boys (2024), Marie Moreau and her friends return to Godolkin, where a new dean (Linklater) trains Supes to be soldiers.
The Morning Show Season 4 (English)
Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup
Creator: Jay Carson
Genre: Drama
Platform: Apple TV+
Release Date: September 17
Synopsis: A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up each morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team.