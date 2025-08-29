Begin typing your search...

    Here’s a quick guide to help you pick your next binge.

    DT Next Watchlist | From Madharaasi to The Paper, here’s your ultimate guide to movies and shows in September 2025
    Poster of the film/series 

    CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Madharaasi and Highest 2 Lowest, along with the highly awaited series The Paper and Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

    Theatrical Releases

    Madharaasi (Tamil)

    Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon

    Director: AR Murugadoss

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: September 5

    Synopsis: A man with a psychological disorder overcomes trauma and confronts his nemesis in this fast-paced action film.

    The Conjuring: Last Rites (English)

    Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, and Mia Tomlinson

    Director: Michael Chaves

    Genre: Horror

    Release Date: September 5

    Synopsis: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.

    Jolly LLB 3 (Hindi)

    Cast: Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, and Saurabh Shukla

    Director: Subhash Kapoor

    Genre: Courtroom Drama

    Release Date: September 19

    Synopsis: A laugh-out-loud courtroom comedy featuring the ultimate face-off between the beloved Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi.

    OG (Telugu)

    Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Prakash Raj

    Director: Sujeeth

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: September 25

    Synopsis: OG follows a ruthless gangster named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years.

    One Battle After Another (English)

    Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro

    Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: September 26

    Synopsis: When their old nemesis resurfaces after 16 years, a band of ex-revolutionaries reunites to rescue the daughter of one of their own.

    OTT Movies

    Highest 2 Lowest (English)

    Cast: Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Jeffrey Wright

    Director: Spike Lee

    Genre: Crime Thriller

    Platform: Apple TV+

    Streaming Date: September 3

    Synopsis: When a powerful music mogul is targeted by a ransom plot, he is forced to fight for his family and legacy while caught in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

    Materialists (English)

    Cast: Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans

    Director: Celine Song

    Genre: Romance

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: September 13

    Synopsis: A young and ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between a seemingly perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.

    The Wrong Paris (English)

    Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fodé, and Madison Pettis

    Director: Janeen Damian

    Genre: Romantic Comedy

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: September 12

    Synopsis: A single woman enters a dating show thinking it’s in Paris, France—only to discover it is actually in Paris, Texas.

    She Said Maybe (German)

    Cast: Serkan Çayoglu, Katja Riemann, and Cansu Tosun

    Directors: Buket Alakus, Ngo The Chau

    Genre: Romantic Drama

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: September 19

    Synopsis: From Hamburg to Istanbul, German-raised Mavi discovers she is part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.

    OTT Series

    Wednesday – Season 2 Part 2 (English)

    Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane

    Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

    Genre: Supernatural Mystery Comedy

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: September 3

    Synopsis: At Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams hones her psychic abilities, investigates a killing spree, and uncovers secrets from her family’s past.

    The Paper (English)

    Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Chelsea Frei

    Creators: Greg Daniels, Michael Koman

    Genre: Sitcom

    Platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: September 4

    Synopsis: In Toledo, Ohio, a documentary crew focuses on the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to revive itself with volunteer reporters.

    Task (English)

    Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, and Emilia Jones

    Creator: Brad Ingelsby

    Genre: Crime Drama

    Platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: September 7

    Synopsis: A Philadelphia-based FBI agent (Ruffalo) leads a task force to end a string of violent robberies carried out by an unsuspecting family man (Pelphrey).

    The Girlfriend (English)

    Cast: Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson, and Olivia Cooke

    Creator: Robin Wright

    Genre: Psychological Thriller

    Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Release Date: September 10

    Synopsis: A psychological drama exploring themes of love, greed, and power, depicting a mother’s reaction to her son’s new girlfriend and her perceived motives.

    Gen V Season 2 (English)

    Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips

    Creator: Michele Fazekas

    Genre: Satirical Superhero

    Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Release Date: September 17

    Synopsis: After the fourth season of The Boys (2024), Marie Moreau and her friends return to Godolkin, where a new dean (Linklater) trains Supes to be soldiers.

    The Morning Show Season 4 (English)

    Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup

    Creator: Jay Carson

    Genre: Drama

    Platform: Apple TV+

    Release Date: September 17

    Synopsis: A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up each morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team.

