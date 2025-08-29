DT Next Watchlist | From Madharaasi to The Paper, here’s your ultimate guide to movies and shows in September 2025

CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Madharaasi and Highest 2 Lowest, along with the highly awaited series The Paper and Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

Theatrical Releases

Madharaasi (Tamil)

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon

Director: AR Murugadoss

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: September 5

Synopsis: A man with a psychological disorder overcomes trauma and confronts his nemesis in this fast-paced action film.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (English)

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, and Mia Tomlinson

Director: Michael Chaves

Genre: Horror

Release Date: September 5

Synopsis: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront.

Jolly LLB 3 (Hindi)

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, and Saurabh Shukla

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Genre: Courtroom Drama

Release Date: September 19

Synopsis: A laugh-out-loud courtroom comedy featuring the ultimate face-off between the beloved Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi.

OG (Telugu)

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Prakash Raj

Director: Sujeeth

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: September 25

Synopsis: OG follows a ruthless gangster named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after disappearing for 10 years.

One Battle After Another (English)

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: September 26

Synopsis: When their old nemesis resurfaces after 16 years, a band of ex-revolutionaries reunites to rescue the daughter of one of their own.

OTT Movies

Highest 2 Lowest (English)

Cast: Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Jeffrey Wright

Director: Spike Lee

Genre: Crime Thriller

Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming Date: September 3

Synopsis: When a powerful music mogul is targeted by a ransom plot, he is forced to fight for his family and legacy while caught in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

Materialists (English)

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans

Director: Celine Song

Genre: Romance

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 13

Synopsis: A young and ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between a seemingly perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend.

The Wrong Paris (English)

Cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fodé, and Madison Pettis

Director: Janeen Damian

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 12

Synopsis: A single woman enters a dating show thinking it’s in Paris, France—only to discover it is actually in Paris, Texas.

She Said Maybe (German)

Cast: Serkan Çayoglu, Katja Riemann, and Cansu Tosun

Directors: Buket Alakus, Ngo The Chau

Genre: Romantic Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 19

Synopsis: From Hamburg to Istanbul, German-raised Mavi discovers she is part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.

OTT Series

Wednesday – Season 2 Part 2 (English)

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane

Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Genre: Supernatural Mystery Comedy

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 3

Synopsis: At Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams hones her psychic abilities, investigates a killing spree, and uncovers secrets from her family’s past.

The Paper (English)

Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Chelsea Frei

Creators: Greg Daniels, Michael Koman

Genre: Sitcom

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: September 4

Synopsis: In Toledo, Ohio, a documentary crew focuses on the Toledo Truth-Teller, a historic but declining Midwestern newspaper trying to revive itself with volunteer reporters.

Task (English)

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, and Emilia Jones

Creator: Brad Ingelsby

Genre: Crime Drama

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: September 7

Synopsis: A Philadelphia-based FBI agent (Ruffalo) leads a task force to end a string of violent robberies carried out by an unsuspecting family man (Pelphrey).

The Girlfriend (English)

Cast: Robin Wright, Laurie Davidson, and Olivia Cooke

Creator: Robin Wright

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 10

Synopsis: A psychological drama exploring themes of love, greed, and power, depicting a mother’s reaction to her son’s new girlfriend and her perceived motives.

Gen V Season 2 (English)

Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips

Creator: Michele Fazekas

Genre: Satirical Superhero

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 17

Synopsis: After the fourth season of The Boys (2024), Marie Moreau and her friends return to Godolkin, where a new dean (Linklater) trains Supes to be soldiers.

The Morning Show Season 4 (English)

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup

Creator: Jay Carson

Genre: Drama

Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: September 17

Synopsis: A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of the people who help America wake up each morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team.