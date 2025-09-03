Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Watchlist | From Inspector Zende to The Paper, here’s a guide to OTT releases in September 2025

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Sept 2025 6:40 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-09-03 01:10:34  )
    Name: Inspector Zende

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh and Sachin Khedekar

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Paper

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore and Chelsea Frei

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: The Girl Friend

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Olivia Cooke and Robin Wright

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Task

    Language: English

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Mark Ruffalo and Silvia Dionicio

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

