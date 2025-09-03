Begin typing your search...
DT Next Watchlist | From Inspector Zende to The Paper, here’s a guide to OTT releases in September 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
Name: Inspector Zende
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh and Sachin Khedekar
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: The Paper
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore and Chelsea Frei
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: The Girl Friend
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Olivia Cooke and Robin Wright
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Task
Language: English
Episodes: 7
Cast: Mark Ruffalo and Silvia Dionicio
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
