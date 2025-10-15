Begin typing your search...

    Here’s a quick guide to help you pick your next binge.

    DTNext Bureau | 15 Oct 2025 10:41 AM IST
    DT Next Watchlist | From Greater Kalesh to The Diplomat Season 3, here’s your ultimate guide to OTT shows in October 2025
    CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Greater Kalesh and Pitch To Get Rich, along with the highly anticipated season of the series The Diplomat Season 3, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide.

    1. Name: Greater Kalesh

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 9

    Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Supriya Shukla and Happy Ranajit

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    2. Name: Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

    Language: Hindi

    Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar and Tara Alisha Berry

    Streaming platform: Zee5

    3. Name: Pitch To Get Rich

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 14

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    4. Name: The Diplomat Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell and David Gyasi

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    5. Name: Murdaugh: Death in the Family

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Patch Darragh, Andrea Powell and Jason Clarke

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    DTNEXT Bureau

