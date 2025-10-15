DT Next Watchlist | From Greater Kalesh to The Diplomat Season 3, here’s your ultimate guide to OTT shows in October 2025





CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Greater Kalesh and Pitch To Get Rich, along with the highly anticipated season of the series The Diplomat Season 3, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide.

1. Name: Greater Kalesh

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 9

Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Supriya Shukla and Happy Ranajit

Streaming platform: Netflix

2. Name: Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas

Language: Hindi

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar and Tara Alisha Berry

Streaming platform: Zee5

3. Name: Pitch To Get Rich

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 14

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

4. Name: The Diplomat Season 3

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell and David Gyasi

Streaming platform: Netflix

5. Name: Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Patch Darragh, Andrea Powell and Jason Clarke

Streaming platform: JioHotstar