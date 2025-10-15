DT Next Watchlist | From Greater Kalesh to The Diplomat Season 3, here’s your ultimate guide to OTT shows in October 2025
Here’s a quick guide to help you pick your next binge.
CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Greater Kalesh and Pitch To Get Rich, along with the highly anticipated season of the series The Diplomat Season 3, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide.
1. Name: Greater Kalesh
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 9
Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Supriya Shukla and Happy Ranajit
Streaming platform: Netflix
2. Name: Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas
Language: Hindi
Cast: Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar and Tara Alisha Berry
Streaming platform: Zee5
3. Name: Pitch To Get Rich
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 14
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
4. Name: The Diplomat Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell and David Gyasi
Streaming platform: Netflix
5. Name: Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Patch Darragh, Andrea Powell and Jason Clarke
Streaming platform: JioHotstar