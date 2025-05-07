DT Next Watchlist: From 'Gram Chikitsalay' to 'Octopus', check out OTT releases dropping this May weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: The Royals
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Sakshi Tanwar
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Gram Chikitsalay
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 5
Cast: Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Akash Makhija
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Long Way Home
Language: English
Episodes: 4
Cast: Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Name: Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Conan O'Brien and Jordan Schlansky
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Octopus!
Language: English
Episodes: 2
Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video