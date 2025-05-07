DT Next Watchlist: From 'Gram Chikitsalay' to 'Octopus', check out OTT releases dropping this May weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: The Royals

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 8

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Sakshi Tanwar

Streaming platform: Netflix





Name: Gram Chikitsalay

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 5

Cast: Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Akash Makhija

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video





Name: Long Way Home

Language: English

Episodes: 4

Cast: Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman

Streaming platform: Apple TV+





Name: Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Conan O'Brien and Jordan Schlansky

Streaming platform: JioHotstar





Name: Octopus!

Language: English

Episodes: 2

Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video







