DT Next Watchlist | From Good Bad Ugly to The Last of Us Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in April 2025

CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Good Bad Ugly and Test, along with the highly-awaited Season 2 of the series The Last of Us, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

Theatrical Releases

Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Prasanna

Director: Adhik Ravichandran

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: April 10

Synopsis: Good Bad Ugly marks the first collaboration between actor Ajith Kumar and director Adhik Ravichandran, promising an action-packed extravaganza for fans.

Odela 2 (Telugu)

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, and Murali Sharma

Director: Ashok Teja

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Release Date: April 17

Synopsis: In a village rich in cultural heritage, Odela Mallanna Swamy (Tamannaah) protects the community from evil forces.

Kesari 2 (Hindi)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday

Director: Karan Singh Tyagi

Genre: Period Drama

Release Date: April 18

Synopsis: The film follows the battle of Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fights for justice in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kannappa (Telugu)

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Sarath Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal

Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Genre: Fantasy Entertainer

Release Date: April 25

Synopsis: An atheist hunter, Kannappa, becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and proves his devotion by offering his own eyes.

OTT Films

Test (Tamil)

Cast: Nayanthara, Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine

Director: Sashikanth

Genre: Drama

Release Date: April 4

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: The lives of three individuals collide during an international cricket test match, forcing them to make life-altering decisions.

Chhorii 2 (Hindi)

Cast: Nushrrat Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, and Ajit Jagtap

Director: Vishal Furia

Genre: Mystery Horror

Release Date: April 11

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: While fighting societal malpractices, Sakshi tries to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult.

Pravinkoodu Shappu (Malayalam)

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Chemban Vinod Jose

Director: Sreeraj Sreenivasan

Genre: Investigation Thriller

Release Date: April 11

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

Synopsis: SI Santhosh investigates a murder inside a toddy shop where 11 people were present at the time.

Havoc (English)

Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker

Director: Gareth Evans

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: April 25

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: When a drug heist spirals out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city's criminal underworld to save a politician's son.

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (Hindi)

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor

Director: Robby Grewal

Genre: Heist Drama

Release Date: April 25

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Con artist Rehan accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond.

OTT Series

The Last of Us – Season 2

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, and Brendan Rozario

Creators: Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann

Genre: Survival Thriller

Release Date: April 13

Streaming Platform: JioCinema (Hotstar)

Synopsis: After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope.

You Season 5

Cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, and Anna Camp

Creators: Michael Foley, Justin W Lo

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Release Date: April 24

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Joe Goldberg returns to New York City seeking a peaceful life, but his past continues to haunt him.

Pulse

Cast: Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jessie T Usher, and Justina Machado

Creator: Zoe Robyn

Genre: Medical Drama

Release Date: April 3

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: A group of ER residents navigates medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive scandal at their Miami hospital.

The Bondsman

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, and Beth Grant

Creator: Grainger David

Genre: Action Horror

Release Date: April 3

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: A resurrected bounty hunter gets an unexpected second chance at life, love, and his musical career.

Black Mirror

Cast: Cristin Milioti, Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, and Harriet Walter

Creator: Charlie Brooker

Genre: Speculative Fiction

Release Date: April 10

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: The series explores the dark side of human nature as it intersects with the extremes of modern life.