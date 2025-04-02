DT Next Watchlist | From Good Bad Ugly to The Last of Us Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in April 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Good Bad Ugly and Test, along with the highly-awaited Season 2 of the series The Last of Us, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!
Theatrical Releases
Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)
Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Prasanna
Director: Adhik Ravichandran
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: April 10
Synopsis: Good Bad Ugly marks the first collaboration between actor Ajith Kumar and director Adhik Ravichandran, promising an action-packed extravaganza for fans.
Odela 2 (Telugu)
Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, and Murali Sharma
Director: Ashok Teja
Genre: Supernatural Thriller
Release Date: April 17
Synopsis: In a village rich in cultural heritage, Odela Mallanna Swamy (Tamannaah) protects the community from evil forces.
Kesari 2 (Hindi)
Cast: Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday
Director: Karan Singh Tyagi
Genre: Period Drama
Release Date: April 18
Synopsis: The film follows the battle of Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fights for justice in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Kannappa (Telugu)
Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Sarath Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal
Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh
Genre: Fantasy Entertainer
Release Date: April 25
Synopsis: An atheist hunter, Kannappa, becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and proves his devotion by offering his own eyes.
OTT Films
Test (Tamil)
Cast: Nayanthara, Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine
Director: Sashikanth
Genre: Drama
Release Date: April 4
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: The lives of three individuals collide during an international cricket test match, forcing them to make life-altering decisions.
Chhorii 2 (Hindi)
Cast: Nushrrat Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, and Ajit Jagtap
Director: Vishal Furia
Genre: Mystery Horror
Release Date: April 11
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: While fighting societal malpractices, Sakshi tries to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult.
Pravinkoodu Shappu (Malayalam)
Cast: Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Chemban Vinod Jose
Director: Sreeraj Sreenivasan
Genre: Investigation Thriller
Release Date: April 11
Streaming Platform: SonyLIV
Synopsis: SI Santhosh investigates a murder inside a toddy shop where 11 people were present at the time.
Havoc (English)
Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker
Director: Gareth Evans
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: April 25
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: When a drug heist spirals out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city's criminal underworld to save a politician's son.
Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (Hindi)
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor
Director: Robby Grewal
Genre: Heist Drama
Release Date: April 25
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Con artist Rehan accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond.
OTT Series
The Last of Us – Season 2
Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, and Brendan Rozario
Creators: Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann
Genre: Survival Thriller
Release Date: April 13
Streaming Platform: JioCinema (Hotstar)
Synopsis: After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope.
You Season 5
Cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, and Anna Camp
Creators: Michael Foley, Justin W Lo
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Release Date: April 24
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Joe Goldberg returns to New York City seeking a peaceful life, but his past continues to haunt him.
Pulse
Cast: Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jessie T Usher, and Justina Machado
Creator: Zoe Robyn
Genre: Medical Drama
Release Date: April 3
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: A group of ER residents navigates medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive scandal at their Miami hospital.
The Bondsman
Cast: Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, and Beth Grant
Creator: Grainger David
Genre: Action Horror
Release Date: April 3
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: A resurrected bounty hunter gets an unexpected second chance at life, love, and his musical career.
Black Mirror
Cast: Cristin Milioti, Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, and Harriet Walter
Creator: Charlie Brooker
Genre: Speculative Fiction
Release Date: April 10
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: The series explores the dark side of human nature as it intersects with the extremes of modern life.