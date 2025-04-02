DT Next Watchlist | From Good Bad Ugly to The Last of Us Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in April 2025

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 April 2025 7:30 PM IST
    CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT releases and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like Good Bad Ugly and Test, along with the highly-awaited Season 2 of the series The Last of Us, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

    Theatrical Releases

    Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)

    Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Prasanna

    Director: Adhik Ravichandran

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: April 10

    Synopsis: Good Bad Ugly marks the first collaboration between actor Ajith Kumar and director Adhik Ravichandran, promising an action-packed extravaganza for fans.

    Odela 2 (Telugu)

    Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, and Murali Sharma

    Director: Ashok Teja

    Genre: Supernatural Thriller

    Release Date: April 17

    Synopsis: In a village rich in cultural heritage, Odela Mallanna Swamy (Tamannaah) protects the community from evil forces.

    Kesari 2 (Hindi)

    Cast: Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday

    Director: Karan Singh Tyagi

    Genre: Period Drama

    Release Date: April 18

    Synopsis: The film follows the battle of Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fights for justice in the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

    Kannappa (Telugu)

    Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Sarath Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal

    Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

    Genre: Fantasy Entertainer

    Release Date: April 25

    Synopsis: An atheist hunter, Kannappa, becomes a devotee of Lord Shiva and proves his devotion by offering his own eyes.

    OTT Films

    Test (Tamil)

    Cast: Nayanthara, Madhavan, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine

    Director: Sashikanth

    Genre: Drama

    Release Date: April 4

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: The lives of three individuals collide during an international cricket test match, forcing them to make life-altering decisions.

    Chhorii 2 (Hindi)

    Cast: Nushrrat Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, and Ajit Jagtap

    Director: Vishal Furia

    Genre: Mystery Horror

    Release Date: April 11

    Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Synopsis: While fighting societal malpractices, Sakshi tries to rescue her seven-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult.

    Pravinkoodu Shappu (Malayalam)

    Cast: Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Chemban Vinod Jose

    Director: Sreeraj Sreenivasan

    Genre: Investigation Thriller

    Release Date: April 11

    Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

    Synopsis: SI Santhosh investigates a murder inside a toddy shop where 11 people were present at the time.

    Havoc (English)

    Cast: Tom Hardy, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker

    Director: Gareth Evans

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: April 25

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: When a drug heist spirals out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city's criminal underworld to save a politician's son.

    Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (Hindi)

    Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor

    Director: Robby Grewal

    Genre: Heist Drama

    Release Date: April 25

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: Con artist Rehan accepts a mission to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond.

    OTT Series

    The Last of Us – Season 2

    Cast: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, and Brendan Rozario

    Creators: Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann

    Genre: Survival Thriller

    Release Date: April 13

    Streaming Platform: JioCinema (Hotstar)

    Synopsis: After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope.

    You Season 5

    Cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, and Anna Camp

    Creators: Michael Foley, Justin W Lo

    Genre: Psychological Thriller

    Release Date: April 24

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: Joe Goldberg returns to New York City seeking a peaceful life, but his past continues to haunt him.

    Pulse

    Cast: Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jessie T Usher, and Justina Machado

    Creator: Zoe Robyn

    Genre: Medical Drama

    Release Date: April 3

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: A group of ER residents navigates medical crises and personal drama amid a divisive scandal at their Miami hospital.

    The Bondsman

    Cast: Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, and Beth Grant

    Creator: Grainger David

    Genre: Action Horror

    Release Date: April 3

    Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Synopsis: A resurrected bounty hunter gets an unexpected second chance at life, love, and his musical career.

    Black Mirror

    Cast: Cristin Milioti, Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, and Harriet Walter

    Creator: Charlie Brooker

    Genre: Speculative Fiction

    Release Date: April 10

    Streaming Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: The series explores the dark side of human nature as it intersects with the extremes of modern life.

