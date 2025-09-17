DT Next Watchlist | From Gen V Season 2 to Haunted Hotel, here’s a guide to OTT releases in September 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
Name: Gen V Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway and Maddie Phillips
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
=====================================
Name: The Trial Season 2
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait and Sheeba Chaddha
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
===================================
Name: Haunted Hotel
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Will Forte and Jimmi Simpson
Streaming platform: Netflix
================================
Name: The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 7
Cast: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Raghav Juyal
Streaming platform: Netflix
================================
Name: Next Gen Chef
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Olivia Culpo
Streaming platform: Netflix