    DT Next Watchlist | From Gen V Season 2 to Haunted Hotel, here’s a guide to OTT releases in September 2025

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Sept 2025 6:50 AM IST
    Name: Gen V Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway and Maddie Phillips

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: The Trial Season 2

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait and Sheeba Chaddha

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: Haunted Hotel

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Will Forte and Jimmi Simpson

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Ba***ds of Bollywood

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Raghav Juyal

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Next Gen Chef

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Olivia Culpo

    Streaming platform: Netflix

