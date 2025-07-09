Begin typing your search...

    DTNEXT Bureau|9 July 2025 3:50 PM IST
    DT Next Watchlist: From Foundation Season 3 to Ballard, check out OTT releases dropping this July 2025 weekend
    Name: Foundation Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Terrence Mann, Laura Birn and Cassian Bilton

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Ballard

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Maggie Q, Amy Hill and John Carroll Lynch

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Too Much

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast:Will Sharpe, Megan Stalter and Aylin Scott

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: One night in Idaho: The college murders

    Language: English

    Episodes: 4

    Cast: Scott Laramie, Emily Alandt and Stacy Chapin

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

