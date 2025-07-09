DT Next Watchlist: From 'Foundation Season 3' to 'Ballard', check out OTT releases dropping this July 2025 weekend

Name: Foundation Season 3

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Terrence Mann, Laura Birn and Cassian Bilton

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

-----------------

Name: Ballard

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Maggie Q, Amy Hill and John Carroll Lynch

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

—--------------

Name: Too Much

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast:Will Sharpe, Megan Stalter and Aylin Scott

Streaming platform: Netflix

—----------

Name: One night in Idaho: The college murders

Language: English

Episodes: 4

Cast: Scott Laramie, Emily Alandt and Stacy Chapin

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video