DT Next Watchlist: From 'Foundation Season 3' to 'Ballard', check out OTT releases dropping this July 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
Name: Foundation Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Terrence Mann, Laura Birn and Cassian Bilton
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
-----------------
Name: Ballard
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Maggie Q, Amy Hill and John Carroll Lynch
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
—--------------
Name: Too Much
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast:Will Sharpe, Megan Stalter and Aylin Scott
Streaming platform: Netflix
—----------
Name: One night in Idaho: The college murders
Language: English
Episodes: 4
Cast: Scott Laramie, Emily Alandt and Stacy Chapin
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
