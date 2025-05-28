DT Next Watchlist: From 'Criminal Justice: A Family Matter' to 'Kankhajura', check out OTT releases dropping this May 2025 weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 8

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Name: Kankhajura

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 8

Cast: Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew and Sarah Jane Dias

Streaming platform: SonyLIV

Name: The Better Sister

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Name: Dept. Q

Language: English

Episodes: 9

Cast: Leah Byrne, Matthew Goode, Kelly Macdonald

Streaming platform: Netflix

Name: And Just Like That… Season 3

Language: English

Episodes: 12

Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis

Streaming platform: JioHotstar