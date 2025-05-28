DT Next Watchlist: From 'Criminal Justice: A Family Matter' to 'Kankhajura', check out OTT releases dropping this May 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Criminal Justice: A Family Matter
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Name: Kankhajura
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew and Sarah Jane Dias
Streaming platform: SonyLIV
Name: The Better Sister
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Dept. Q
Language: English
Episodes: 9
Cast: Leah Byrne, Matthew Goode, Kelly Macdonald
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: And Just Like That… Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 12
Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis
Streaming platform: JioHotstar