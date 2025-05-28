Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2025 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-28 01:20:22  )
    DT Next Watchlist: From Criminal Justice: A Family Matter to Kankhajura, check out OTT releases dropping this May 2025 weekend
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Pankaj Tripathi

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    =====================================

    Name: Kankhajura

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew and Sarah Jane Dias

    Streaming platform: SonyLIV

    ====================================

    Name: The Better Sister

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks and Corey Stoll

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    ========================================

    Name: Dept. Q

    Language: English

    Episodes: 9

    Cast: Leah Byrne, Matthew Goode, Kelly Macdonald

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    =================================================

    Name: And Just Like That… Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

