    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Aug 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-13 01:00:10  )
    DT Next Watchlist | From Court Kacheri to Butterfly, here’s a guide to OTT releases in August 2025
    CHENNAI: 1. Name: Sena – Guardians of the Nation

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Vikram Singh Chauhan, Yashpal Sharma and Shirley Setia

    Streaming platform: Amazon MX Player

    2. Name: Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Tillotama Shome and Kritika Kamra

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    3. Name: Court Kacheri

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Pawan Malhotra, Ashish Verma and Puneet Batra

    Streaming platform: Sony LIV

    4. Name: Butterfly

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Piper Perabo, Daniel Dae Kim and Charles Parnell

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    5. Name: America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: George W. Bush, Rupert Murdoch and Deion Sanders

    Streaming platform: Netflix

