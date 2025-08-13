DT Next Watchlist | From Court Kacheri to Butterfly, here’s a guide to OTT releases in August 2025

CHENNAI: 1. Name: Sena – Guardians of the Nation

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 5

Cast: Vikram Singh Chauhan, Yashpal Sharma and Shirley Setia

Streaming platform: Amazon MX Player

2. Name: Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 5

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Tillotama Shome and Kritika Kamra

Streaming platform: Netflix

3. Name: Court Kacheri

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 5

Cast: Pawan Malhotra, Ashish Verma and Puneet Batra

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

4. Name: Butterfly

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Piper Perabo, Daniel Dae Kim and Charles Parnell

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Name: America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: George W. Bush, Rupert Murdoch and Deion Sanders

Streaming platform: Netflix