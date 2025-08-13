DT Next Watchlist | From Court Kacheri to Butterfly, here’s a guide to OTT releases in August 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: 1. Name: Sena – Guardians of the Nation
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 5
Cast: Vikram Singh Chauhan, Yashpal Sharma and Shirley Setia
Streaming platform: Amazon MX Player
2. Name: Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 5
Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Tillotama Shome and Kritika Kamra
Streaming platform: Netflix
3. Name: Court Kacheri
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 5
Cast: Pawan Malhotra, Ashish Verma and Puneet Batra
Streaming platform: Sony LIV
4. Name: Butterfly
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Piper Perabo, Daniel Dae Kim and Charles Parnell
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
5. Name: America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: George W. Bush, Rupert Murdoch and Deion Sanders
Streaming platform: Netflix