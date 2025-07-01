DT Next Watchlist | From 3 BHK to Special Ops Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in July 2025

Begin typing your search...

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge.

    1 July 2025
    Poster of the shows/films 

    CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like 3 BHK and Happy Gilmore 2, along with the highly awaited series Special Ops Season 2, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

    Theatrical releases

    3 BHK (Tamil)

    Cast: Siddharth, Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Yogi Babu

    Director: Sri Ganesh

    Genre: Family Drama

    Release Date: July 4

    Synopsis: The life journey of Prabhu and his family – their dream to buy a home in the city, the obstacles they face, heartbreaks, and whether they are able to achieve their dream.

    Paranthu Po (Tamil)

    Cast: Shiva, Grace Antony, Master Mitul Ryan, and Anjali

    Director: Ram

    Genre: Family Drama

    Release Date: July 4

    Synopsis: A struggling father and his stubborn son embark on a road trip to escape the pressures of daily life.

    Ghaati (Telugu)

    Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan

    Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

    Genre: Action Drama

    Release Date: July 11

    Synopsis: The story of an empowered woman who gets entangled in the weed trade due to circumstances.

    Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit (Telugu)

    Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Niddhi Agerwal, and Nassar

    Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna

    Genre: Historical Drama

    Release Date: July 24

    Synopsis: Set in the Mughal era, outlaw Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan) is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

    Thalaivan Thalaivii (Tamil)

    Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, and Yogi Babu

    Director: Pandiraaj

    Genre: Family Drama

    Release Date: July 25

    Synopsis: Thalaivan Thalaivii is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language comedy film written and directed by Pandiraaj.

    Fantastic Four (English)

    Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn

    Director: Matt Shakman

    Genre: Superhero Action Drama

    Release Date: July 25

    Synopsis: Marvel’s First Family must balance their roles as heroes and their family bond while defending Earth from the cosmic threat of Galactus.

    OTT – Movies

    Heads of State (English)

    Cast: John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid

    Director: Ilya Naishuller

    Genre: Action Comedy

    Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Release Date: July 2

    Synopsis: When the US President and UK Prime Minister become targets of a foreign adversary, they are forced to rely on each other to fight back.

    Uppu Kamburambu (Telugu)

    Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Subhalekha, and Sudhakar

    Director: Vasanth Maringanti

    Genre: Satirical Comedy

    Platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Release Date: July 4

    Synopsis: A fictional village faces a bizarre dilemma when their cemetery runs out of burial space, leading to uproarious situations.

    Aap Jaisa Koi (Hindi)

    Cast: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ayesha Raza

    Director: Vivek Soni

    Genre: Romance

    Release Date: July 11

    Platform: Netflix

    Synopsis: Shrirenu lives by tradition, Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds.

    Happy Gilmore 2 (English)

    Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller

    Director: Kyle Newacheck

    Genre: Comedy Drama

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: July 25

    Synopsis: Twenty-two years after his Pro Golf Tour victory, Happy Gilmore learns of his grandmother’s death and sets out to conquer the revamped tournament, teaming up with his former rival, Shooter McGavin, to take down Sappy Jonas.

    Sarzameen (Hindi)

    Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Director: Kayoze Khan

    Genre: Action Thriller

    Platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: July 25

    Synopsis: An Army officer will stop at nothing to free Kashmir from terrorism, even if it means paying a terrible price.

    OTT – Series

    Good Wife (Tamil)

    Cast: Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Revathy, and Aari Arjunan

    Director: Revathy

    Genre: Legal Drama

    Platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: July 4

    Synopsis: An advocate navigates a complex web of personal and professional struggles after her husband's scandal.

    The Hunt – The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (Hindi)

    Cast: Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Bhagavathi Perumal, and Danish Iqbal

    Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

    Genre: Political Thriller

    Platform: Sony Liv

    Release Date: July 4

    Synopsis: In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber at a campaign rally. A 90-day investigation reveals LTTE’s involvement, leading to arrests.

    Special Ops Season 2 (Hindi)

    Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, and Dilip Tahil

    Director: Shivam Nair

    Genre: Action Thriller

    Platform: JioHotstar

    Release Date: July 11

    Synopsis: The second season explores a large-scale cyber-attack on India, unveiling the dark side of artificial intelligence (AI).

    The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (English)

    Cast: Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, and Rain Spencer

    Creator: Jenny Han

    Genre: Romance

    Platform: Amazon Prime

    Release Date: July 16

    Synopsis: A story of first love, heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

    Untamed (English)

    Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Wilson Bethel, and Lily Santiago

    Creators: Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith

    Genre: Murder Mystery

    Platform: Netflix

    Release Date: July 17

    Synopsis: In Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless wilderness, where nature plays by its own rules.

    Online Desk

