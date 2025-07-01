DT Next Watchlist | From 3 BHK to Special Ops Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in July 2025

CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like 3 BHK and Happy Gilmore 2, along with the highly awaited series Special Ops Season 2, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!

Theatrical releases

3 BHK (Tamil)

Cast: Siddharth, Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Yogi Babu

Director: Sri Ganesh

Genre: Family Drama

Release Date: July 4

Synopsis: The life journey of Prabhu and his family – their dream to buy a home in the city, the obstacles they face, heartbreaks, and whether they are able to achieve their dream.

Paranthu Po (Tamil)

Cast: Shiva, Grace Antony, Master Mitul Ryan, and Anjali

Director: Ram

Genre: Family Drama

Release Date: July 4

Synopsis: A struggling father and his stubborn son embark on a road trip to escape the pressures of daily life.

Ghaati (Telugu)

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Genre: Action Drama

Release Date: July 11

Synopsis: The story of an empowered woman who gets entangled in the weed trade due to circumstances.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit (Telugu)

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Niddhi Agerwal, and Nassar

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna

Genre: Historical Drama

Release Date: July 24

Synopsis: Set in the Mughal era, outlaw Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan) is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

Thalaivan Thalaivii (Tamil)

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, and Yogi Babu

Director: Pandiraaj

Genre: Family Drama

Release Date: July 25

Synopsis: Thalaivan Thalaivii is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language comedy film written and directed by Pandiraaj.

Fantastic Four (English)

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn

Director: Matt Shakman

Genre: Superhero Action Drama

Release Date: July 25

Synopsis: Marvel’s First Family must balance their roles as heroes and their family bond while defending Earth from the cosmic threat of Galactus.

OTT – Movies

Heads of State (English)

Cast: John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Genre: Action Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 2

Synopsis: When the US President and UK Prime Minister become targets of a foreign adversary, they are forced to rely on each other to fight back.

Uppu Kamburambu (Telugu)

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Subhalekha, and Sudhakar

Director: Vasanth Maringanti

Genre: Satirical Comedy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: July 4

Synopsis: A fictional village faces a bizarre dilemma when their cemetery runs out of burial space, leading to uproarious situations.

Aap Jaisa Koi (Hindi)

Cast: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ayesha Raza

Director: Vivek Soni

Genre: Romance

Release Date: July 11

Platform: Netflix

Synopsis: Shrirenu lives by tradition, Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds.

Happy Gilmore 2 (English)

Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller

Director: Kyle Newacheck

Genre: Comedy Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 25

Synopsis: Twenty-two years after his Pro Golf Tour victory, Happy Gilmore learns of his grandmother’s death and sets out to conquer the revamped tournament, teaming up with his former rival, Shooter McGavin, to take down Sappy Jonas.

Sarzameen (Hindi)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Director: Kayoze Khan

Genre: Action Thriller

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 25

Synopsis: An Army officer will stop at nothing to free Kashmir from terrorism, even if it means paying a terrible price.

OTT – Series

Good Wife (Tamil)

Cast: Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Revathy, and Aari Arjunan

Director: Revathy

Genre: Legal Drama

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 4

Synopsis: An advocate navigates a complex web of personal and professional struggles after her husband's scandal.

The Hunt – The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (Hindi)

Cast: Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Bhagavathi Perumal, and Danish Iqbal

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Genre: Political Thriller

Platform: Sony Liv

Release Date: July 4

Synopsis: In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber at a campaign rally. A 90-day investigation reveals LTTE’s involvement, leading to arrests.

Special Ops Season 2 (Hindi)

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, and Dilip Tahil

Director: Shivam Nair

Genre: Action Thriller

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: July 11

Synopsis: The second season explores a large-scale cyber-attack on India, unveiling the dark side of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (English)

Cast: Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, and Rain Spencer

Creator: Jenny Han

Genre: Romance

Platform: Amazon Prime

Release Date: July 16

Synopsis: A story of first love, heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Untamed (English)

Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Wilson Bethel, and Lily Santiago

Creators: Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith

Genre: Murder Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: July 17

Synopsis: In Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless wilderness, where nature plays by its own rules.