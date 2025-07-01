DT Next Watchlist | From 3 BHK to Special Ops Season 2, here’s your ultimate guide for movies and shows in July 2025
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge.
CHENNAI: It’s a new month, and that means more OTT and theatrical releases to binge-watch! There’s a lot of anticipation for movies like 3 BHK and Happy Gilmore 2, along with the highly awaited series Special Ops Season 2, guaranteeing an entertainment-packed month for cinephiles. Wondering what to pick from all these options? Here’s our go-to guide!
Theatrical releases
3 BHK (Tamil)
Cast: Siddharth, Sarath Kumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Yogi Babu
Director: Sri Ganesh
Genre: Family Drama
Release Date: July 4
Synopsis: The life journey of Prabhu and his family – their dream to buy a home in the city, the obstacles they face, heartbreaks, and whether they are able to achieve their dream.
Paranthu Po (Tamil)
Cast: Shiva, Grace Antony, Master Mitul Ryan, and Anjali
Director: Ram
Genre: Family Drama
Release Date: July 4
Synopsis: A struggling father and his stubborn son embark on a road trip to escape the pressures of daily life.
Ghaati (Telugu)
Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan
Director: Krish Jagarlamudi
Genre: Action Drama
Release Date: July 11
Synopsis: The story of an empowered woman who gets entangled in the weed trade due to circumstances.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit (Telugu)
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Niddhi Agerwal, and Nassar
Director: Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna
Genre: Historical Drama
Release Date: July 24
Synopsis: Set in the Mughal era, outlaw Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan) is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.
Thalaivan Thalaivii (Tamil)
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, and Yogi Babu
Director: Pandiraaj
Genre: Family Drama
Release Date: July 25
Synopsis: Thalaivan Thalaivii is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language comedy film written and directed by Pandiraaj.
Fantastic Four (English)
Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn
Director: Matt Shakman
Genre: Superhero Action Drama
Release Date: July 25
Synopsis: Marvel’s First Family must balance their roles as heroes and their family bond while defending Earth from the cosmic threat of Galactus.
OTT – Movies
Heads of State (English)
Cast: John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid
Director: Ilya Naishuller
Genre: Action Comedy
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 2
Synopsis: When the US President and UK Prime Minister become targets of a foreign adversary, they are forced to rely on each other to fight back.
Uppu Kamburambu (Telugu)
Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Subhalekha, and Sudhakar
Director: Vasanth Maringanti
Genre: Satirical Comedy
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 4
Synopsis: A fictional village faces a bizarre dilemma when their cemetery runs out of burial space, leading to uproarious situations.
Aap Jaisa Koi (Hindi)
Cast: R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ayesha Raza
Director: Vivek Soni
Genre: Romance
Release Date: July 11
Platform: Netflix
Synopsis: Shrirenu lives by tradition, Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds.
Happy Gilmore 2 (English)
Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller
Director: Kyle Newacheck
Genre: Comedy Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 25
Synopsis: Twenty-two years after his Pro Golf Tour victory, Happy Gilmore learns of his grandmother’s death and sets out to conquer the revamped tournament, teaming up with his former rival, Shooter McGavin, to take down Sappy Jonas.
Sarzameen (Hindi)
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan
Director: Kayoze Khan
Genre: Action Thriller
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 25
Synopsis: An Army officer will stop at nothing to free Kashmir from terrorism, even if it means paying a terrible price.
OTT – Series
Good Wife (Tamil)
Cast: Priyamani, Sampath Raj, Revathy, and Aari Arjunan
Director: Revathy
Genre: Legal Drama
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 4
Synopsis: An advocate navigates a complex web of personal and professional struggles after her husband's scandal.
The Hunt – The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (Hindi)
Cast: Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Bhagavathi Perumal, and Danish Iqbal
Director: Nagesh Kukunoor
Genre: Political Thriller
Platform: Sony Liv
Release Date: July 4
Synopsis: In 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber at a campaign rally. A 90-day investigation reveals LTTE’s involvement, leading to arrests.
Special Ops Season 2 (Hindi)
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, and Dilip Tahil
Director: Shivam Nair
Genre: Action Thriller
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 11
Synopsis: The second season explores a large-scale cyber-attack on India, unveiling the dark side of artificial intelligence (AI).
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 (English)
Cast: Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, and Rain Spencer
Creator: Jenny Han
Genre: Romance
Platform: Amazon Prime
Release Date: July 16
Synopsis: A story of first love, heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.
Untamed (English)
Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neill, Wilson Bethel, and Lily Santiago
Creators: Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith
Genre: Murder Mystery
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: July 17
Synopsis: In Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless wilderness, where nature plays by its own rules.