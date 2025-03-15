DT Next Watchlist | Exciting OTT movies to catch this weekend in March 2025, check list
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: We are midway through March, and there have been plenty of exciting OTT movie releases to enjoy during your leisure time this weekend. Here is a list:
1. 2K Love Story (Tamil)
Cast: Jagaveer, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Bala Saravanan, Anthony Bhagyaraj, and Jayaprakash
Director: Susienthiran
Synopsis: The film explores the bond between two friends, Monika and Karthik, born in the 2000s, who run a wedding business together.
Streaming platform: Aha Tamil
2. Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai (Tamil)
Cast: Lijomol Jose, Rohini, and Vineeth
Director: Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan
Synopsis: Lakshmi is eager to learn about her daughter Sam’s love story. However, her excitement soon fades when she discovers that Sam’s partner is a woman.
Streaming platform: Tentkotta
3. Ramam Raghavam (Telugu)
Cast: Samuthirakani, Dhanraj Koranani, and Harish Uthaman
Director: Dhanraj Koranani
Synopsis: Raghava, a gambling addict, plots to kill his father, Ramam,a sincere government employee, seeing him as an obstacle in his life.
Streaming platform: Sun NXT
4. Ponman (Malayalam)
Cast: Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, and Anand Manmadhan
Director: Jothish Shankar
Synopsis: Gold dealer Ajesh lends 25 sovereigns of gold to brides in exchange for the cash they receive as wedding gifts.
Streaming platform : JioHotstar
5. Be Happy (Hindi)
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, and Nassar
Director: Remo D'Souza
Synopsis: The film follows a single father and his talented daughter, who dreams of performing on the country's biggest dance reality show.
Streaming platform : Prime Video
6. The Electric State (English)
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci
Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Synopsis: Orphaned teenager Michelle journeys across the American West with an eccentric drifter and a robot in search of her younger brother.
Streaming platform: Netflix