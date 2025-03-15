DT Next Watchlist | Exciting OTT movies to catch this weekend in March 2025, check list

CHENNAI: We are midway through March, and there have been plenty of exciting OTT movie releases to enjoy during your leisure time this weekend. Here is a list:

1. 2K Love Story (Tamil)

Cast: Jagaveer, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Bala Saravanan, Anthony Bhagyaraj, and Jayaprakash

Director: Susienthiran

Synopsis: The film explores the bond between two friends, Monika and Karthik, born in the 2000s, who run a wedding business together.

Streaming platform: Aha Tamil









2. Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai (Tamil)

Cast: Lijomol Jose, Rohini, and Vineeth

Director: Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan

Synopsis: Lakshmi is eager to learn about her daughter Sam’s love story. However, her excitement soon fades when she discovers that Sam’s partner is a woman.

Streaming platform: Tentkotta









3. Ramam Raghavam (Telugu)

Cast: Samuthirakani, Dhanraj Koranani, and Harish Uthaman

Director: Dhanraj Koranani

Synopsis: Raghava, a gambling addict, plots to kill his father, Ramam,a sincere government employee, seeing him as an obstacle in his life.

Streaming platform: Sun NXT









4. Ponman (Malayalam)

Cast: Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, and Anand Manmadhan

Director: Jothish Shankar

Synopsis: Gold dealer Ajesh lends 25 sovereigns of gold to brides in exchange for the cash they receive as wedding gifts.

Streaming platform : JioHotstar









5. Be Happy (Hindi)

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, and Nassar

Director: Remo D'Souza

Synopsis: The film follows a single father and his talented daughter, who dreams of performing on the country's biggest dance reality show.

Streaming platform : Prime Video









6. The Electric State (English)

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, and Stanley Tucci

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Synopsis: Orphaned teenager Michelle journeys across the American West with an eccentric drifter and a robot in search of her younger brother.

Streaming platform: Netflix







