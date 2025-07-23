Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Watchlist: Check out OTT releases dropping this July 2025 weekend

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 July 2025 10:12 AM IST
    DT Next Watchlist: Check out OTT releases dropping this July 2025 weekend
    X

    Representative image

    Name: Rangeen

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 9

    Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande and Taaruk Raina

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Mandala Murders

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Sammy Jonas Heaney, Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Acapulco season 4

    Language: Spanish, English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Enrique Arrizon, Eugenio Derbez and Camila Perez

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Trigger

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Sandman Season 2 Part 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Vivienne Acheampong

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    OTT seriesamazon primeNetflix IndiaApple TV +
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X