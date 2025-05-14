Director Vishnu Varadhan's Nesippaya to stream on OTT from May 16

CHENNAI: After its theatrical release during the Pongal festival, Nesippaya is finally set to premiere on OTT, following a five-month window. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will begin streaming on Lionsgate Play from May 16.

Nesippaya marks the debut of Akash Murali, son of actor Murali and brother of Atharvaa, in the lead role. Aditi Shankar plays opposite to Akash as the female lead.

Produced by XB Film Creators, the film received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. The story follows Arjun and Divya as they defy all odds, cross boundaries, and brave the unknown to uncover the truth behind her tragic fate.

The ensemble cast of Nesippaya also includes R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, and Khushbu in pivotal roles.

The film features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Cameron Eric Bryson, and editing by Sreekar Prasad.