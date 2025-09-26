Diljit Dosanjh bags International Emmy nomination for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, film also gets a nod

NEW DELHI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday earned a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2025 in the best performance by an actor category for his role in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s acclaimed biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila”.

Ali’s directorial also earned another nomination, securing a spot in the TV movie/mini-series category.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations in New York, with the film emerging as the lone Indian entry.

Produced by Window Seat Films, the Netflix movie featured Dosanjh in the titular role of the Punjabi singer who was shot dead in 1988 with his singer-wife Amarjot, played by Parineeti Chopra.

In the best actor category, Dosanjh will be competing against David Mitchell for “Ludwig” (United Kingdom), Oriol Pla for “Yo, adicto” (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Colombia).

Whereas the film will vie for the TV movie/mini-series award alongside “Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb” (Germany), “Lost Boys & Fairies” (United Kingdom) and “Vencer o Morir” (Chile).

The winners will be declared at the 53rd International Emmy Awards gala, scheduled to be held in New York City on November 24.

According to a press release by International Academy, the nominations feature 64 nominees across 16 categories, spanning a record 26 countries.

“As the International Emmys continue to recognise the very best in television, the creativity and caliber of this year’s Nominees, from a record 26 countries, reflect the global strength of our industry,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L Paisner.

“New York City will once again serve as the global stage this November, where we will honor their remarkable achievements,” he added.

Nominees come from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

India’s past International Emmy winners include the Netflix series “Delhi Crime”, which won Best Drama in 2020, and comedian Vir Das, who bagged Best Comedy trophy in 2021.