Catch Shin Chan movies premiering on Indian television this May

CHENNAI: For the first time, Sony YAY! is set to bring Shin Chan movies to Indian television screens this May. Shin Chan is a Japanese manga and anime series about a mischievous five-year-old boy. Over the years, the show has become a fan favourite, not just among children but adults as well.

This marks the first-ever telecast of Shin Chan movies on Indian TV, making it a milestone moment for fans across the country, as per a press release.

The May movie marathon kicks off with 'Burst! Hot Spring Battle' (11 am on May 10), followed by 'Fierceness That Invites Storm! Beat Up the Grown-Ups Empire' (11 am on May 11). Then, Shin Chan trades his shorts for samurai gear in 'Baro! Samurai Battle' (11 am on May 17), and wraps up the month with 'The Kasukabe Wild Kingdom' (11 am on May 18).

But it’s not just about new premieres — Sony YAY! is also bringing back two fan-favourite classics, 'The Spy' (11 am on May 24) and 'Robot Dad'(11 am on May 25), airing for the first time on the channel.