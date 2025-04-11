Black Mirror Season 7 drops on Netflix; fans feel that familiar gut-punch

CHENNAI: The seventh season of Black Mirror has just premiered on Netflix, and fans who have begun binge-watching it have already given their approval.

The six previous seasons explored a range of genres, most of them set in near-future dystopias, and the series has won hearts with its unpredictability and gripping narratives.

Created by Charlie Brooker, the show draws inspiration from The Twilight Zone and uses themes of technology and media to comment on contemporary social issues.

Black Mirror has earned nine Emmy Awards and four British Academy Television Awards over the years.

The new season features six episodes, including the highly anticipated sequel to the fan-favourite "USS Callister" from Season 4.

The ensemble cast includes Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, and Emma Corrin among others.

Each episode runs between 40 and 89 minutes.





“Common People” is a return to Black Mirror’s purest form: dark, depressing, with a little bit of humor. It’s like watching an episode from the series’ first seasons. Charlie Brooker really took it to a whole ‘nother “tier” this time. Solid 5/5 pic.twitter.com/TRv1VPA17C — Erwin Colcol (@erwincolcol) April 10, 2025



