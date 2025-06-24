Anjali Sivaraman shares her delightful experience with the cast of Gamerlog

CHENNAI: Actor Anjali Sivaraman, who will be seen in Varsha Bharath's Tamil film Bad Girl, produced by Vetrimaaran, talks about her Amazon MX Player original release titled Gamerlog.

The series delves into the dynamic universe of e-sports, set against the backdrop of a scrappy e-sports bootcamp in Mumbai. This six-episodic coming-of-age drama follows the misadventures of a scrappy team of professional gamers as they juggle tournament dreams, personal chaos, and the ups and downs of living under one roof.

Anjali, who essayed the character of Joana, shared about her experience working with her co-stars, “I honestly think this is one of the best experiences I've had working with other actors. Everyone was so full of life, joy, and energy. Each person brought something completely unique to the set, not just as professionals, but as human beings. We all grew so fond of each other, whether in groups or one-on-one, we try to catch up even after the shoot. It really did feel like a little family by the end of it. It was an incredible journey working with an incredible cast.”

Produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah, and directed by Arya Deo, Gamerlog also features actors Darsheel Safary, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in key roles.