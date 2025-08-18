Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir’s investigative crime thriller ‘Raakh’ to drop in 2026

MUMBAI: Actors Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir-starrer fictional series “Raakh”, a gripping investigative crime thriller, is all set to premiere in 2026.

The series delves into the psychological complexities of morality and justice.

“As filmmakers and storytellers, we are drawn to narratives that not only entertain but also challenge perspectives and ignite meaningful conversations," said executive producer and director Prosit Roy.

"Raakh is exactly that — a deeply immersive world that pushes boundaries while exploring the complex layers of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have crafted a narrative that delves into the grey areas of morality, justice, and redemption, all while keeping viewers thoroughly engaged.”

For Roy, the series represents a bold step forward in Indian storytelling, blending intense drama with nuanced character studies.

“With the unwavering support by Prime Video, coupled with the exceptional talent of our multi-faceted cast – Ali, Sonali and Aamir who have brought unprecedented depth to their characters, I’m excited to bring this powerful and thought-provoking story to global audiences,” he said.

Produced by EndemolShine India and Gulbadan Talkies, the series is executive produced and directed by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket along with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi.

Rishi Negi, group chief operating officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India said: “With Raakh, we set out to create more than just a gripping crime thriller — it’s a layered, character-driven story that challenges the boundaries of morality, justice, and consequence.”

“Collaborating with visionary creators like Prosit Roy, Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, along with a powerhouse cast that brings intensity and authenticity to the screen, has been a great experience.”

Negi said that the series reflects the evolving appetite of Indian and global audiences for narratives that are both emotionally complex and genre-forward.”

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said: “At the surface Raakh is a thriller replete with unexpected turns and high stakes drama. However, at the core this is a highly emotional story that will stay with audiences long after they have finished watching it.”

“We have an exceptional cast with Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir bringing this high-stakes world created by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket to life,” said Madhok.



