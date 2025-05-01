Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly set for OTT release on this date

CHENNAI: Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, was released on April 10 and has been receiving a strong response from die-hard fans of Ajith and the general audience alike.

The film is now said to premiere on Netflix on May 8, giving fans another chance to experience the action-packed entertainer.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film features a star-studded cast including Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prasanna, and Priya Prakash Varrier.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and distributed by Romeo Pictures in Tamil Nadu, the film’s music is composed by GV Prakash.

Despite being weeks into its theatrical run, the movie’s box office performance remains steady, having grossed over ₹250 crore worldwide, according to Daily Thanthi.