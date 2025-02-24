Actor Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi to stream on OTT from March 3

CHENNAI: For the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation on social media about the OTT release of Ajith Kumar-starrer VidaaMuyarchi. Now, the streaming platform Netflix has officially announced the release date.The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, will be available on Netflix from March 3.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Netflix wrote, "No breaks. No limits. Just VidaaMuyarchi. Watch VidaaMuyarchi on Netflix, streaming from March 3 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam (sic)."





Muyarchi thiruvinai aakum. Vidaamuyarchi ulagai vellum 💪🔥

Watch Vidaamuyarchi on Netflix, out 3 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam!#VidaamuyarchiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/21OiHpF8AB — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 24, 2025





VidaaMuyarchi follows the story of a businessman whose life turns upside down when his wife goes missing. Released on February 6, the film was well received by both audiences and critics.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, VidaaMuyarchi also had Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi, and Ganesh in pivotal roles.

The film had Anirudh Ravichander composing the music and Om Prakash ISC behind the camera. NB Srikanth took care of the cuts. Supreme Sundar was the stunt choreographer.