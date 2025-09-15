77th Emmy Awards winners: 'The Studio' dominates with 13 wins, 'Adolescence', 'The Pitt' follows with top honours

LOS ANGELES: The 77th annual Emmy Awards have concluded with Apple TV's 'The Studio' clinching a historic record win at the film gala on Sunday, reported Variety. (Local Time).

The Apple TV+ Hollywood satire became the most-awarded show of the year, picking up 13 total wins across the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmys, including best comedy series.

The show came into the night with nine wins from the Creative Arts Emmys the week prior. It quickly picked up another win, with Seth Rogen scoring the statuette for best actor in a comedy series.

Rogen and his longtime partner Evan Goldberg were soon back onstage, sharing in the award for directing a comedy series. The win has put the Apple TV+ comedy in the record books for the most Emmy wins for a freshman comedy series.

Rogen and Goldberg then joined Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez as they won the Emmy for best writing for a comedy, which made 'The Studio' the record holder for the most-awarded comedy series in a single year at the Emmys of all time, according to Variety.

Rogen also tied the record for most Emmys won by a single individual in one night, joining Moira Demos (2016), Amy Sherman-Palladino (2018) and Dan Levy (2020).

The Netflix show, 'Adolescence', was also a big winner in the limited series categories, picking up eight total awards this year. In addition to the show's win for best limited series, stars Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty scored wins for lead actor, supporting actor and supporting actress, respectively, according to the outlet. Jack Thorne and Graham also won for best writing for a limited.

'The Penguin,' which already had eight wins from the Creative Arts Emmys, scored the win for lead actress in a limited series, which went to star Cristin Miloti, reported Variety.

Freshman series "The Pitt" picked up the coveted best drama series win, while Noah Wyle won the award for best actor in a drama. Wyle's co-star Katherine LaNasa won for best supporting actress in a drama.

Overall, the show won five Emmys for the year. 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' scored its first-ever win in the outstanding talk series category, fresh off the news that the show would be ending in 2026.

Colbert and his team received a massive ovation with the win, with the crowd chanting "Stephen!" as the team took the stage.

Nate Bargatze hosted this year's Emmys, during which he tried to keep winners within their acceptance speech time allowance by promising to deduct money from a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club for every second their speech ran long, reported Variety.

Here is a full list of the Emmy 2025 winners.

Drama Series

The Pitt (WINNER)

Comedy Series

The Studio (WINNER)

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, The Studio (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (WINNER)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman, Severance (WINNER)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (WINNER)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (WINNER)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (WINNER)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (WINNER)

Reality Competition Program

"The Traitors" (WINNER)

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

Outstanding Talk Series

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (WINNER)

Variety Special (Live)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)

Directing for a Drama Series.

Slow Horses- Adam Randall (WINNER)

Directing for a Comedy Series

The Studio- Directed by Evan Goldberg (WINNER)

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence- Philip Barantini (WINNER)

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence- Written by Stephen Graham (WINNER)

Writing for a Comedy Series

The Studio- Written by Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (WINNER)

Writing for a Drama Series

Andor- Written by Dan Gilroy (WINNER)

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 14 in Los Angeles and were hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.