National Geographic to mark 50 years of ‘Jaws’ with special documentary on July 20

NEW DELHI: A new documentary by National Geographic will pay homage to legendary director Steven Spielberg’s "Jaws", celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic films in cinematic history.

Titled "Jaws@ 50: The Definitive Inside Story", the 90-minute documentary is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau and will air on National Geographic on July 20 at 10 pm.

The film takes viewers on a deep dive into the making and legacy of "Jaws", the 1975 film that not only launched Steven Spielberg’s career but also sparked a global fascination with sharks.

"Jaws" became a sensation after it was released in US theatres on June 20, 1975 and was universally praised for its masterful suspense, Spielberg’s groundbreaking direction, and music composer John Williams’ unforgettable score.

The movie, which featured an ensemble cast of Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary and Murray Hamilton, became the first true summer blockbuster, setting new standards in filmmaking.

"Jaws@ 50: The Definitive Inside Story" is produced by Spielberg's Amblin Documentaries and Nedland Films in association with Wendy Benchley and Laura Bowling.

It is the only authorised feature marking the blockbuster’s 50th anniversary and includes never-before-seen footage from the personal archives of Spielberg and "Jaws" author Peter Benchley, along with rare outtakes, home videos and candid interviews with cast members, crew, and leading shark conservationists.

"If someone had told me 50 years ago that we would be celebrating this anniversary, I would have thought they were as crazy as the making of ‘Jaws’ was making me, but here we are, half a century later," Spielberg said in a statement.

He added that the documentary by Bouzereau is the most honest telling of the making of "Jaws".

"Starting with how excited I was to be chosen in the first place to get to direct a film based on Peter Benchley’s blockbuster book, but it also details how young and unprepared all of us were for the challenges of shooting in the Atlantic Ocean with a mechanical shark that was more temperamental than any movie star I have ever worked with since, and how in the wake of running over schedule and budget, I truly believed that ‘Jaws’ would be the last movie I would ever be given to direct," the 78-year-old filmmaker said.

Spielberg also paid tribute to the local community of Martha’s Vineyard, where the film was shot.

"I was so lucky that so many of the parts, the roles, in the film were played by islanders, were played by locals, who gave ‘Jaws’ an authenticity that remains one of my favourite things about the entire film … ‘Jaws’ and the Vineyard are forever linked in the best possible way," he added.

Alok Jain, President - Entertainment, JioStar, said "Jaws" has been a global phenomenon that has captivated audiences for 50 years.

"In India especially, Jaws has inspired a passionate fan base, and this documentary offers a unique opportunity for longtime admirers to revisit its impact—and for new audiences to discover why it remains one of the most iconic films of all time," he added.