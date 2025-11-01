More than just a song, says Andrea on crooning for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup anthem

CHENNAI: Playback singer and actor Andrea Jeremiah has sung the English version of the official ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 anthem, Bring It Home. Known for her powerful voice and expressive performances, she brings her signature blend of soul, strength, and sophistication to this global anthem.

Bring It Home aims to unite cricket fans across continents, celebrating the courage, passion, and perseverance of women cricketers worldwide. The song is composed by Nakul Abhyankar, and the lyrics are penned by Andrea Jeremiah and Nazeef Mohammed. The song mirrors the heartbeat of the game and the spirit of the women who redefine it.

Andrea said, "It’s more than just a song — it’s a celebration of every woman who dares to dream big, to fight hard, and to bring it home.”

The much-anticipated Women’s Cricket World Cup finals is set to take place on November 2. The anthem stands as a tribute not only to the tournament but to the growing legacy and global recognition of women’s cricket.