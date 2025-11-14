Madras High Court lifts ban on Kumki 2 release

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted the release of Kumki 2, directed by Prabhu Solomon.

The film Kumki, starring actor Vikram Prabhu and directed by Prabhu Solomon, was released in 2012. After 13 years, kumkkumkiduced and directed by Prabhu Solomon, was announced for release today.

Film financier S Chandraprakash Jain had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the release of Kumki 2, alleging that Prabhu Solomon had borrowed Rs 1.5 crore in 2018 and failed to repay Rs 2.5 crore, including interest.

Hearing the petition, the High Court had on November 12 issued an interim order restraining the release of the film. An intervention petition was filed on behalf of Pen India, the film’s production company, seeking the ban to be lifted.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice N Senthilkumar, Pen India stated that they are the producers of the film and that the censor certificate is also in their name.

Therefore, Pen India argued that Prabhu Solomon is only the director of the film and that they cannot be held responsible for any loan he borrowed personally. Hence, they requested that the stay on the film’s release be lifted.

Accepting these arguments, the justice permitted the release of Kumki 2. At the same time, the justice directed the director Prabhu Solomon to deposit Rs 1 crore with the court.