Linkin Park to make India debut at Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai

CHENNAI: Legendary rock band Linkin Park will perform in India for the first time as one of the headliners of Lollapalooza India 2026, organisers announced on Friday. The band, known for genre-defining hits such as "In the End", "Numb" and "Crawling", will take the stage in Mumbai at the festival, which will run on January 24 and 25, making a historic concert debut that fans have waited for years.

"India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them," band member Mike Shinoda said in a statement.

Linkin Park, which paused live shows following the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, made its comeback in 2024 with a new lead vocalist, putting to rest years of speculation about the band's future. The group, now comprising Shinoda, Emily Armstrong, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, and Colin Brittain, introduced its new album, "From Zero", led by singles "Lost" and "Friendly Fire".

Lollapalooza India, returning for its fourth edition, will also feature rapper Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Kehlani, Knock2, LANY, Fujii Kaze, Calum Scott and several other global acts.